    Ayodhya turns into a fortress ahead of mediation today

    By
    |

    Ayodhya, Mar 13: Ayodhya has turned into a fortress after the three member mediation team arrived to begin the process to resolve the Ram Temple issue.

    The roads leading up to the guest house where the members are staying has been heavily barricaded. Further the identities of the residents have been verified and heavy police force has been deployed.

    [Who are the mediators in Ayodhya dispute case?]

    The area has also been cordoned off for both outsiders and media persons. The entire mediation process is taking place at the mini secretariat which has been built inside the Gendalal Dixit VIP Guest House on the Awadh university campus.

    The panel members comprise, former Supreme Court judge, F M Kalifullah, Art of Living Founder, Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate, Sriram Panchu. The Supreme Court had said that the mediation process should be concluded in 8 weeks and the process should be done with utmost confidentiality. The media has been refrained from publishing the details of the proceedings. The mediation panel would present the first status report in four weeks.

