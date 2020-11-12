Ayodhya to get a slew of Diwali gifts as CM visits holy city Friday

As a Yogi, I will not go for Ayodhya Mosque inauguration says UP CM Adityanath

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Ayodhya, Nov 12: Ayodhya is likely to get a slew of Diwali gifts, including an international airport project, when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits here to celebrate a grand Deepotsav on Friday.

Apart from the expected announcement of over a dozen development projects, the people in Ayodhya will also be treated to an impressive Diwali show with the Saryu river bank being illuminated with 5.51 lakh earthen lamps.

Actors representing Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lakshman will descend on the bank in a "pushpak viman", a flower-bedecked helicopter and will be received by Governor Anandiben Patel and the chief minister.

The celebration will begin from Friday afternoon itself when a grand coronation procession of Lord Rama will start from Saket college in Ayodhya to reach the riverbank after covering a stretch of about five kilometres. The procession will have 11 tableaux, built on the Ramayana themes, participating in it.

The themes include Gurukul Shiksha, Ram-Sita Vivah, Kewat Prasang, Ram Darbaar, Shabri-Ram Milaap and Lanka Dahan among others. Besides the Saryu bank, the Ramjanmabhoomi, the site of upcoming Ram temple, too will be lit up by 11,000 earthen lamps in the evening, when a grand Aarti would be held at the Saryu river after the sunset.

UP's Additional chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi said the chief minister may talk of several ongoing projects while announcing a few new ones. "A lot will happen in Ayodhya on Friday," he added.

The projects that the chief minister is likely to dedicate to Ayodhya and its people as Diwali gifts include a modern sewage treatment plant here to maintain the flow and cleanliness of the river.

The pilgrim town will also have an international Ramlila Centre to be built at the cost of around Rs 3.47 crore, a 'Bhajan' site at Rs 19.02 crore, a Queen Heo Memorial Park for Rs 21.92 crore, a Ram Katha Gallery worth Rs 7.59 crore, the expansion of Ram Katha Park at Rs 2.75 crore and the beautification of Ram ki Paidi at Rs 12.65 crore.

Among developmental projects, the holy city will also have a modern bus stand (Rs 7.40 crore), a multi-level parking lot (Rs 16.44 crore) and the renovation of road and footpaths (Rs 8.40 crore) besides others.