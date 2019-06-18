Ayodhya terror attack case: Court likely to pronounce verdict today

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, June 18: A special court in Prayagraj on Tuesday is likely to pass the verdict on 14-year-old Ayodhya terror attack case. The special decision will be pronounced in the Naini Central Jail.

Special Judge SC-ST Dinesh Chandra is hearing the case. During the hearing at the Naini Central Jail on Monday, the judge heard all the sides and reserved their verdict.

On July 5, 2005, the heavily guarded Ram Janmabhoomi - Babri Masjid complex was attacked by armed terrorists. The attack was foiled by security officials and the attackers were killed after an hour long encounter.

The attack was foiled by security officials and the attackers were killed. The terrorists allegedly belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba and were suspected to have entered India through Nepal.

They posed as pilgrims on their way to Ayodhya and boarded a Tata Sumo at Akbarpur near the Kichaucha village in Faizabad. At Faizabad they abandoned the Sumo and hired a jeep driven by a driver, Rehan Alam Amsari.

Posing as pilgrims, they first boarded an SUV which they abandoned in Faizabad where they hired a jeep along with a driver. According to a statement by the driver, the terrorists visited the Ram Temple at Ayodhya on July 5 where they conducted a recce.

Forcing the driver out of the vehicle, they stormed to the site, bumping into the security cordon. They also threw a grenade at the site.

A pilgrim guide was killed in the explosion. The five terrorists then entered the Mata Sita Rasoi while firing indiscriminately. A CRPF platoon managed to kill all five.

Seven CRPF soldiers also received serious injuries. Police recovered arms and ammunition from the deceased.

On August 3, 2005, four suspects- Asif Iqbal, Mohammed Aziz, Mohammed Nasim and Shaqeel Ahmed- were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the bombing. A fifth man, Irfan Khan, was arrested a few days later. They were arrested for conspiracy and providing logistic and material help to terror suspects.