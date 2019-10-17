  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ayodhya: Sunni Waqf Board’s offer to withdraw does not have consensus

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 17: The Sunni Waqf Board may drop its claim in the Ayodhya title suit, provided certain conditions are met.

    While an official confirmation in this regard is awaited, sources tell OneIndia that the offer to quit was made through the mediation panel that was set up by the Supreme Court. The offer made before the panel is conditional the source said while also adding that its chairman, Z A Faruqi had also cited lack of support from all members.

    Ayodhya
    Sunni Waqf Board offers to quit

    The conditions included reverting to the pre-15 August 1947 status on all religious places under dispute. It also sought withdrawal of claims by Hindus on the Mosques adjoining the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and Srikrishna Janmabhoomi at Mathura.

    Hearing in Ayodhya case, the second-longest ever in the history of Supreme Court

    Further, it sought permission to renovate the Mosques in Ayodhya and also a written guarantee that an incident such as the one that took place on December 6, 1992 (demolition of the Babri Masjid) would not be repeated.

    However, there was no consensus and the other Muslim plaintiffs rejected the offer made by the Board while terming the same as irrelevant. Haji Mehboob, one of the plaintiffs said in Ayodhya, " any offer at this point is meaningless. I am not withdrawing and I have no idea under what circumstances the Board made this offer. It does not make any difference."

    More AYODHYA News

    Read more about:

    ayodhya

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue