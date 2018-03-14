Ayodhya: SC says no to third party intervention, dismisses batch of petitions

The Supreme Court today said that the Ayodhya land dispute will not involve any third party. The order came while it rejected 32 intervening applications. Several persons including Aparna Sen, Anil Dharakar and Teesta Setalvad had filed applications to intervene in the dispute. They had sought to argue that the land at Ayodhya be used for secular use rather than religious use by adjudicating the dispute between Hindus and Muslims.

With the dismissal of these intervention applications, the dispute would now be between those parties to the suits before the Allahabad High Court.

Subramanian Swamy who had also filed an intervening application, however, argued that he had not intervened on his own. It was the SC itself which had asked him to intervene when he had filed a petition seeking his fundamental right to worship Lord Rama at his birthplace in Ayodhya.

Swamy said his fundamental right to worship Lord Rama at his birthplace was superior to the property rights being adjudicated in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

He also said if the SC does not want him to intervene in Ayodhya case, then his writ petition for protection of fundamental right to worship should be revived and heard.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra agreed with Swamy and ordered revival of his writ petition and posted them for hearing before an 'appropriate bench'.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day