Ayodhya row: RSS leader Indresh Kumar slams CJI-bench, claims govt is ready with a law

New Delhi, Nov 28: Criticising the Supreme Court for "delaying" the Babri masjid land dispute case, RSS leader Indresh Kumar said that the Centre is ready to bring a law to enable the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Indresh claimed that the BJP-led government has a plan ready to bring a law on the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya but has been silent in view of the Model Code of Conduct due to the ongoing Assembly elections in 5 states.

Referring to the Chief Justice of India-led bench's decision to defer hearing on the Ayodhya matter, Indresh at an event here said: "I haven't taken names because 125 crore Indians know their names. The three-judge bench. they delayed, they denied, they disrespected. They have disrespected the Constitution and fundamental rights."

He claimed that there was growing anguish against these "two-three" judges and went on to claim that they should "think if they want to remain judges or resign" if they are not ready to deliver "justice".

Refusing to accord an urgent hearing on the Ayodhya land dispute case, the apex court has deferred the politically sensitive matter to the first week of January to fix a schedule for its hearing.

Maintaining that it was a matter of faith for crores of Hindus and justice must not be "delayed", Kumar asked, "From whom can we have hope?" "The answer is government," he said, addressing a seminar on "Ram Janam Bhoomi Se Anyaay Kyun (Why Injustice towards Ram Janmbhoomi)?" "The government will bring a law or an ordinance and they should do so, but till 11 December, the model code is in force (due to the assembly polls in five states). The government's hands are tied till then," he added. "So, at this stage, anyone who curses the government for not bringing an ordinance or enacting a law will also be deemed to support injustice," he said.

"The government is preparing to bring the legislation. Maybe some people will go to the Supreme Court after that to challenge it and maybe they will even get a stay, but the people of this nation have decided that temple will be built," he said. "The country will not burn (if Ram temple is built at Ayodhya), we have seen this in the case of Triple Talaq," he said.

"The public is ready, the government is ready, but there will be a few people who will oppose the law. But some miscreants would pose no problem," he said.

The RSS national executive member said such an atmosphere should be built in the country that all parties are forced to support it when the government brings an ordinance or law to build the Ram temple. And those who do not support it must be shown the door by the public, he added.

The apex court order has triggered a chorus of demands from within the BJP and various Sangh Parivar outfits for promulgating an ordinance or enacting a law in the Winter session of Parliament, to build the Ram temple before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls without waiting for the verdict.

