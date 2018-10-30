Ayodhya row: Have they been sleeping for last 4 years, Kapil Sibal taunts BJP

New Delhi, Oct 30: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday attacked the BJP and accused it of raking up the Ram Temple issue for political gains.

Sibal said that no one has stopped the ruling party from bringing a law for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

''Have they (BJP) been sleeping for the past 4 years,'' he quipped.

''Court will decide when will Ayodhya case be heard. It can't be decided by BJP or Congress. If they want to make a law, then make it. Congress hasn't stopped them. This issue is raised as elections approach. Have they been sleeping for last 4 years?,'' Sibal said while speaking to ANI.

Remarks from Sibal came hours after the Supreme Court deferred the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi title suit hearing till January, triggering a debate on whether the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre must bring an ordinance to start the construction of the temple before 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

His comments came amid growing clamour from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad for a central legislation in the winter session of Parliament to facilitate the construction of a Ram temple. But opposition leaders described these demands as attempts to communalise the issue.