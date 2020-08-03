Ayodhya Ram Mandir Temple: Design, construction cost, height, area, completion time

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 03: The Bhumi Pujan for the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya will take place on August 5.

The foundation stone for the Ram Mandir will laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 12.30 pm.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Temple: Design, construction cost, height, area, completion time:

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be 161 feet tall.

The original design prepared in 1988 mentioned the height as 141 feet.

The earlier design was prepared in 1988 and over 30 years have passed since.

As per the revised design, the height of the Temple has been increased from 141 feet to 161 feet

Two mandaps have been added and all the pillars and stones that were carved based on the earlier design will still be used.

The Temple will have five doomed mandap and one shikhar.

The number of pillars have increased from 212 to 360.

The total number of floors will be 3.

The width of the stairs will be 16 feet.

The Nagar style Temple has been designed by keeping in mind Shilpa Shastra specs.

4 more smaller Temples will surround the main structure.

Over 2 lakh Bricks with Shri Ram inscribed, collected for over 30 years will form the foundation of the Temple.

Stones from Banshi mountains in Rajasthan will be used.

The construction of the Temple will take 3.5 years.

The estimated cost of the Ram Mandir construction is Rs 300 crore.

Rs 1,000 crore will be needed for development of the 20 acre area around the Temple.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust launched a massive fund collection drive in November.

There will not be any change in the inner sanctum of the Temple.

The Sita Rasoi, Rangmandapam and other places have not been changed.