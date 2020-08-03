Ayodhya Ram Mandir Temple Bhumi Pujan: Time, Date, Muhurat

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 03: Ayodhya is all set for the historic groundbreaking of the ceremony of Ram Mandir scheduled to take place on August 5, when PM Modi will lay the foundation stone.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Temple: Design, construction cost, height, area, completion time

A silver brick marking the Bhoomi Puja of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya has to be placed between 8 am and 12 noon on August. The date set by N R Vijayendra Sharma of Belagavi, Karnataka is also apt for Vaastu Muhurta and ideal for Bhumi Puja.

The Trust has fixed August 5 for bhumi pujan of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the temple at 12.15 pm at Ram Janmabhoomi.

According to Trust members, the bhumi pujan will take place on 'Abhijit Muhurta' at 12.15 pm on August 5, which is the most auspicious time to lay the foundation stone of Ram Mandir.

"Abhijit Muhurta is capable of removing all obstacles," said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, successor designate of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

The Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan is likely to be attended by over 200 high-profile guests. Senior leaders, L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi will attend the event through video conference. The two leaders will be incited by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

There has been speculation about the invitation to the two leaders, who are considered to be architects of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement that led to the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992.

Senior BJP leader, Uma Bharti has said that she will stay away from the August 5 event at Ayodhya. While RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has been extended an invitation.