Ayodhya mosque to be named after 1857 mutiny warrior Maulvi Ahmadullah Shah

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 25: The proposed mosque in Ayodhya that is set to be built following the Supreme Court verdict in the Babri Masjid case may be named after Maulvi Ahmadullah Shah, the warrior of the 1857 mutiny against the British.

The trust constituted by the Sunni Waqf Board to oversee the construction of the mosque, is considering to name it after Shah, who was known as the 'Lighthouse of Rebellion' in the Awadh region, Trust Secretary Athar Hussain said.

Nobody should feel pain while chanting 'Jai Shri Ram': Sanjay Raut on Mamata Banerjee's comment

After the Trust was formed, there have been discussions on whether the mosque should be named after Mughal emperor Babar or some other name be given. It can be seen that the Babri mosque was named after Babar.

To make the Ayodhya mosque project a symbol of communal brotherhood and patriotism, the Trust has decided to dedicate the project to Shah, who represented these values and was also a true follower of Islam, according to Trust sources.

Hussain said, "The Trust is thinking very seriously over the proposal of dedicating our Ayodhya Mosque project to the great freedom fighter Maulvi Ahmadullah Shah. We have got suggestions regarding the same from different platforms. It is a good suggestion. We will officially announce it after deliberations".

Explained: What awards are given to the recipients on Republic Day?

Shah was martyred on 5 June, 1858. British officers like George Bruce Malleson and Thomas Seaton have made a mention of his courage, valour and organisational capabilities.

Indian Army: Minor face-off between India and China troops in sikkim | Oneindia News

During the freedom struggle, Shah had launched revolts in the Awadh region. He made the local mosque, Masjid Sarai, located in Chowk area of Faizabad his headquarters. As he liberated Faizabad and larger part of Awadh region, he used the premises of this mosque to hold meetings with rebel leaders.