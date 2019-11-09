For Quick Alerts
Ayodhya updates: SC pronounces verdict on decades old case, paves way for temple construction
India
New Delhi, Nov 09: The Supreme Court ruled on Saturday in favour of a Ram temple on a disputed 2.77-acre plot in Ayodhya, in a move cheered by hundreds of millions of people around the country although some Muslim parties questioned the verdict.
Stay tuned for Ayodhya Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid Case Verdict reactions Highlights:
The Supreme Court's judgement in the Ayodhya case will shape the political and social landscape of India, the US media reported on Saturday, noting the steps taken by the Indian government to maintain law and order in the country after the verdict. The apex court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation. For all the case's historical origins, “its judgment will help shape India's political and social landscape,” The Wall Street Journal, which has been following the case closely, said in a news dispatch from New Delhi.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Saturday welcomed the Ayodhya verdict, which cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site, calling it "a rare combination of intellectual maturity". "It is a historical verdict in more than one way. All five judges deserve unequivocal commendation for having adjudicated a dispute which was the oldest legal dispute of the present century," Mehta told PTI. "This landmark verdict and the elaborate process undertaken by the highest court of the nation has reinforced and reaffirmed the faith and trust of the common man that his rights are in the safest possible hands of this great judicial institution, said the law officer, who had represented the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government in the title dispute
Top envoys of several countries, including Russia, France and Iran, were briefed by senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs on the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya case on Saturday, sources said. The envoys briefed were from various parts of the world ranging from Southeast Asia, South America, Africa, Europe and the Gulf, sources said. The envoys were given a heads up on the facts surrounding the judgement and the historical background behind it, they said. (PTI)
"I also welcome the apex court’s decision that five acres of land be given at a prominent place for the building of a mosque in Ayodhya. Today’s judgement is the culmination of a long and contentious process that played itself out in various forums – both judicial and non-judicial – in the past many decades. Now that the prolonged Mandir-Masjid dispute in Ayodhya has come to an end, the time has come to leave all contention and acrimony behind and embrace communal concord and peace. Towards this end, I appeal to all sections of our diverse society to work together to strengthen India’s national unity and integrity, says Advani.
" "This is a moment of fulfilment for me because God Almighty had given me an opportunity to make my own humble contribution to the mass movement, the biggest since India’s Freedom Movement, aimed at the outcome which the Supreme Court’s verdict today has made possible. I have always stressed that Ram and Ramayana occupy an esteemed place in India’s cultural and civilizational heritage and Ramjanmabhoomi holds a special and sacred place in the hearts of crores of our countrymen in India and abroad. Therefore, it is gratifying that their belief and sentiments have been respected," veteran BJP leader Advani says.
"I join all my countrymen in wholeheartedly welcoming the historic judgement delivered by the five-member Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court today in the Ayodhya matter. I stand vindicated, and feel deeply blessed, that the Supreme Court has given its unanimous verdict paving the way for the construction of a magnificent temple for Lord Ram at Ramjanmabhhomi in Ayodhya," LK Advani says.
The SC has said Ram Mandir will be constructed. This has increased the responsibility of every citizen. We have a responsibility to follow the law and order and there is a greater responsibility on all of us says Modi. We have to work towards a brighter future. Our unity, our peace, friendship is important for the development of the nation.
Accepting the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, the Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid in Delhi, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, said on Saturday the matter should not be stretched further. He said Muslims in the country want peace and they had already said that they would accept whatever judgment the apex court delivers. The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. "We accept the court order and the Hindu-Muslim issue which had been going on for several years should come to an end now," Bukhari said in a press conference. (PTI)
"We should accept the verdict of the Supreme Court. This is the victory of the judiciary and hence is no one else's defeat or victory. Whatever has happened, comes in the nation's interest and hence we should now put an end to the dispute. Let us all accept this decision and promote communal harmony and walk on the path of development and progress," Ajmer Sharif Dargah Dewan Zainul Abedin tells media.
"It is a great day for India. SC has pronounced verdict which has balanced interest of all parties and also tried to ensure that unity and integrity of nation is preserved and brotherhood is maintained. It is victory of rule of law," Ram Lalla Deity's Lawyer CS Vaidyanathan tells media.
BSP president Mayawati appealed to everyone to maintain an amicable atmosphere after the Supreme Court announced its verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. "While respecting the historic, unanimous decision given by the Supreme Court in relation to the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute today as per the secular Constitution of Param Pujya Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, all future action should only be taken in an amicable atmosphere. This is an appeal and suggestion," the Bahujan Samaj Party chief said in a tweet in Hindi.
