News India live

Ayodhya LIVE: Gratifying that belief and sentiments have been respected, says LK Advani

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Nov 09: Following the historic verdict in the Ayodhya Case, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 6 pm.

The verdict has brought upon a new dawn. This dispute affected several generations. But today we have to get together for a new start and live in a New India, the PM said.

Stay tuned for Ayodhya Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid Case Verdict LIVE updates

Newest First Oldest First

" "This is a moment of fulfilment for me because God Almighty had given me an opportunity to make my own humble contribution to the mass movement, the biggest since India’s Freedom Movement, aimed at the outcome which the Supreme Court’s verdict today has made possible. I have always stressed that Ram and Ramayana occupy an esteemed place in India’s cultural and civilizational heritage and Ramjanmabhoomi holds a special and sacred place in the hearts of crores of our countrymen in India and abroad. Therefore, it is gratifying that their belief and sentiments have been respected," veteran BJP leader Advani says. "I join all my countrymen in wholeheartedly welcoming the historic judgement delivered by the five-member Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court today in the Ayodhya matter. I stand vindicated, and feel deeply blessed, that the Supreme Court has given its unanimous verdict paving the way for the construction of a magnificent temple for Lord Ram at Ramjanmabhhomi in Ayodhya," LK Advani says. Former general secretary of the students’ union at Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama, one of the oldest Islamic institutions in the state, as per an HT report, said, “We accept the verdict wholeheartedly as it has brought the long-standing dispute to an end, hope communal harmony prevails”. Let us walk together and make India great. I urge my countrymen to go forward. I wish the people on the occasion of Eid says PM Modi. The SC has said Ram Mandir will be constructed. This has increased the responsibility of every citizen. We have a responsibility to follow the law and order and there is a greater responsibility on all of us says Modi. We have to work towards a brighter future. Our unity, our peace, friendship is important for the development of the nation. The verdict has brought upon a new dawn. This dispute affected several generations. But today we have to get together for a new start and live in a New India. The verdict of the Supreme Court gave the message all difficulties come under the purview of the Constitution. It may take time, but there is justice and this is what the Supreme Court has taught us. This was the day the Berlin Wall fell and united two countries. Today is November 9, two big developments took place. They are Ayodhya and Kartarpur. Today the message is to unite, be together and live together says Modi. The Supreme Court heard everyone at length. The good news is that the verdict has come after all parties were accorded an opportunity. The judges of the country and the courts need a special mention for this historic day. It is a new history today. It is a great day for the Indian judiciary The entire world agrees that we are the largest democracy. The world has today learnt that our democracy is very strong. The country wanted a day to hearing in the Supreme Court. Today the verdict is out. Envoys of different countries are being briefed about the Ayodhya Verdict by officials of the Ministry of External Affairs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special address to the nation at 6 pm. We have always maintained that we will accept the verdict of Supreme Court. I hope the country will move towards development. As far as filing a review petition is concerned, I don't agree with it, Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari tells media. Accepting the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, the Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid in Delhi, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, said on Saturday the matter should not be stretched further. He said Muslims in the country want peace and they had already said that they would accept whatever judgment the apex court delivers. The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. "We accept the court order and the Hindu-Muslim issue which had been going on for several years should come to an end now," Bukhari said in a press conference. (PTI) Today's day will be written in golden letters in the history of India. Everyone has accepted the verdict. I will be going to Ayodhya on 24 November, says Thackeray. We respect the supreme court verdict and appeal to all to abide by it. We must remain united and uphold the values of fraternity and brotherhood that define our nation, says Ashok Gehlot. November 9 will be written in golden letters in Indian history and I thank the judiciary, says Uddhav Thackeray. This is red-letter day in country's history, says Uddhav Thackeray on Ayodhya verdict "We should accept the verdict of the Supreme Court. This is the victory of the judiciary and hence is no one else's defeat or victory. Whatever has happened, comes in the nation's interest and hence we should now put an end to the dispute. Let us all accept this decision and promote communal harmony and walk on the path of development and progress," Ajmer Sharif Dargah Dewan Zainul Abedin tells media. "It is a great day for India. SC has pronounced verdict which has balanced interest of all parties and also tried to ensure that unity and integrity of nation is preserved and brotherhood is maintained. It is victory of rule of law," Ram Lalla Deity's Lawyer CS Vaidyanathan tells media. India Inc hailed the Supreme Court for deciding on a centuries-old dispute over ownership of a plot of land in Ayodhya, paving the way for construction of a temple at a site which Hindu groups believe is the revered birthplace of Lord Ram. BSP president Mayawati appealed to everyone to maintain an amicable atmosphere after the Supreme Court announced its verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. "While respecting the historic, unanimous decision given by the Supreme Court in relation to the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute today as per the secular Constitution of Param Pujya Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, all future action should only be taken in an amicable atmosphere. This is an appeal and suggestion," the Bahujan Samaj Party chief said in a tweet in Hindi. MNS chief Raj Thackeray aid,''I am happy today. All 'karsevaks' who gave sacrifices during the entire struggle..their sacrifice has not gone waste.Ram Temple must be constructed at the earliest. Along with Ram Temple, there should also be ‘Ram Rajya’ in the nation,that is my wish.'' Shia Cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad said,''We humbly accept SC verdict, I am thankful to god that Muslims by and large have accepted this verdict and the dispute has ended now. Though its their(Muslim Personal law board) right to file review petition I think matter should just end now.'' सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अयोध्या मुद्दे पर अपना फैसला सुना दिया है। कोर्ट के इस फैसले का सम्मान करते हुए हम सब को आपसी सद्भाव बनाए रखना है। ये वक्त हम सभी भारतीयों के बीच बन्धुत्व,विश्वास और प्रेम का है।



#AyodhyaVerdict — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 9, 2019 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said while noting that this is the time to promote brotherhood, trust and love for all in the country. Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi said the trust that will be responsible for the construction of a Ram temple would have to be considerate about keeping people united. "I welcome the verdict. But the trust that will look after the construction of the Ram temple will have to be considerate about keeping intact unity among people," he told reporters here. Terming the judgement as "historic", the veteran BJP leader said it should be accepted with an "open mind" by all communities. Delhi Police used drones to carry out surveillance in parts of the national capital in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, case officials said. Drone surveillance, meeting with public and area patrolling were conducted in several parts of the city including areas of northeast Delhi, they said. Odisha Chief Secretary A K Tripathy on Saturday instructed the District Collectors and Superintendents of Police to ensure maintenance of peace and harmony across the state in view of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

Former RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya, a key figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, on Saturday credited late VHP stalwart Ashok Singhal and veteran BJP leader L K Advani for the success of the cause. Sunni Waqf Board Lawyer Zafaryab Jilani says he is not satisfied with the judgment. "We are not satisfied with the verdict. But will respect the order. We will seek a review of the verdict, 5-acre land has no value for us. We are appealing for calm and quiet." Defence minister Rajnath Singh hails Ayodhya verdict "I believe this is a landmark judgement. Everyone should accept and respect it. I would appeal to people to maintain peace and order," says Rajnath. Kartik Chopra, spokesperson, Nirmohi Akhara: Nirmohi Akhara is grateful that SC has recognised our fight of last 150 years and has given the Nirmohi Akhara adequate representation in the trust to be set up by the Central Government to build and manage the Shri Ram Janmasthan Temple. The Congress party has issued a statement saying it respects the verdict of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya case, and appealed to all parties concerned to abide by the secular values and spirit of fraternity enshrined in the Constitution and to maintain peace and harmony. "It is the responsibility of each one of us to reaffirm our tradition of mutual respect and unity among all that has defined our society through the ages," the party said. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, saying the judgement ended the decades old dispute and appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony. Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, who was the lawyer of deity Ram Lalla in the title dispute, welcomed the judgment, saying it is a victory for the people. "It is a very balanced judgment and it is a victory for the people of India," he said. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy tweeted, "Only when Lord Rama wanted, the green light for re- building the temple is being given. JaI Shri Ram." The NCP on Saturday hoped no new dispute crops up in the country in the name of religion following the supreme court verdict on Saturday that cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya. Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcoming the historic verdict said " I appeal to people of all communities and religions to accept this decision with ease and remain committed to our resolve of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat', full of peace and harmony." This is a historic judgement, I welcome it. This case was going on for a long time and finally it has reached a conclusion. Peace and harmony should be maintained in society, says Sri Sri Ravishankar. Iqbal Ansari, one of the litigants, said, "We welcome the Supreme Court decision and the biggest happiness is that it is finally curtains down on this long pending issue," Ansari told PTI on phone from Ayodhya. The Honourable Supreme Court has given its verdict on the Ayodhya issue. This verdict shouldn’t be seen as a win or loss for anybody.



Be it Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti, it is imperative that we strengthen the spirit of Rashtra Bhakti.



May peace and harmony prevail! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2019 PM Modi hails Supreme Court for balanced judgment, says it will "further strengthen the confidence of the common man in judicial processes." "I understand that today at least a decision has been taken...which we all should welcome. This is what I believe," Gehlot told reporters at his residence. He said this is a "very historic" decision and appeal for peace and harmony, says Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. This is a historic verdict. A grand Ram temple will be built. Decision to allot alternate land to Muslim side is welcome, I believe Hindu brothers should help in the construction of the Masjid as well, says Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Ayodhya verdict. BJP ally and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan asserted on Saturday that the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue has put a closure to the dispute that had lingered for more than a century. "The Supreme Court has given a very clear and unanimous verdict. Sentiments of all parties have been respected in this unanimous judgment. It has put a closure to the dispute that has lingered for centuries," the Lok Janshakti Party leader said. Several WhatsApp groups on Saturday went on 'admin only' mode with users of the messaging app taking precautions amid reports that security agencies were keeping an eye on the social media in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in a press conference expressed his displeasure on the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict and said that he concurs with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and there has been "discrimination against Muslims and no one can deny it." He said, "Muslims are poor, but we’re not in such a state that we cannot buy a land for our Allah. We don’t need a piece of land in charity." Noida Police takes two people into Preventive Custody for spreading rumours on the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, police said. "One of them had called up the police on its emergency number 100 to report a planned violence by a community but his claims were found untrue," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna, said. Baba Ramdev: This is a historic verdict. A grand Ram temple will be built. Decision to allot alternate land to Muslim side is welcome, I believe Hindu brothers should help in the construction of the Masjid as well. Following the Ayodhya verdict, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) issues advisory to all channels and cable TV operators to strictly adhere to the Programme Code during discussion, debates and reporting. The Sriram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya dispute and termed it "historic". "It is a historic judgement. We welcome it," Muthalik told PTI. "It is a victory of Hindus after their 500 years of struggle and sacrifices", he said. Noting that the verdict has satisfied the "general sentiments", Muthalik appealed to the Centre to immediately take measures to constitute a trust to oversee the construction and management of the proposed temple. He said he would abide by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's "future efforts to free other disputed religioussites of Hindus". Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday hailed the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, saying the judgment is historic, balanced and judicious. In a unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh. "The judgment of the Honourable Supreme Court on Ayodhya is historic, balanced and judicious. I am sure that everyone will welcome it," said Javadekar. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the Supreme Court judgement in Ayodhya case should be respected by all and harmony and peace be maintained. With the Supreme Court clearing the way for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, BJP leader Uma Bharti on Saturday hailed party veteran L K Advani's role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement as she welcomed the court's order. She said she met Advani to bow her head at his feet following the verdict and also praised late Vishwa Hindu Parishad stalwart Ashok Singhal for spearheading the movement. Odisha Chief Secretary A K Tripathy on Saturday instructed the District Collectors and Superintendents of Police to ensure maintenance of peace and harmony across the state in view of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. Delhi Police used drones to carry out surveillance in parts of the national capital in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, case officials said. Drone surveillance, meeting with public and area patrolling were conducted in several parts of the city including areas of northeast Delhi, they said. Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi said the trust that will be responsible for the construction of a Ram temple would have to be considerate about keeping people united. "I welcome the verdict. But the trust that will look after the construction of the Ram temple will have to be considerate about keeping intact unity among people," he told reporters here. Terming the judgement as "historic", the veteran BJP leader said it should be accepted with an "open mind" by all communities. सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अयोध्या मुद्दे पर अपना फैसला सुना दिया है। कोर्ट के इस फैसले का सम्मान करते हुए हम सब को आपसी सद्भाव बनाए रखना है। ये वक्त हम सभी भारतीयों के बीच बन्धुत्व,विश्वास और प्रेम का है।



#AyodhyaVerdict — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 9, 2019 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said while noting that this is the time to promote brotherhood, trust and love for all in the country.