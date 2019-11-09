  • search
    Ayodhya LIVE: Gratifying that belief and sentiments have been respected, says LK Advani

    New Delhi, Nov 09: Following the historic verdict in the Ayodhya Case, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 6 pm.

    The verdict has brought upon a new dawn. This dispute affected several generations. But today we have to get together for a new start and live in a New India, the PM said.

    7:18 PM, 9 Nov
    " "This is a moment of fulfilment for me because God Almighty had given me an opportunity to make my own humble contribution to the mass movement, the biggest since India’s Freedom Movement, aimed at the outcome which the Supreme Court’s verdict today has made possible. I have always stressed that Ram and Ramayana occupy an esteemed place in India’s cultural and civilizational heritage and Ramjanmabhoomi holds a special and sacred place in the hearts of crores of our countrymen in India and abroad. Therefore, it is gratifying that their belief and sentiments have been respected," veteran BJP leader Advani says.
    7:17 PM, 9 Nov
    "I join all my countrymen in wholeheartedly welcoming the historic judgement delivered by the five-member Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court today in the Ayodhya matter. I stand vindicated, and feel deeply blessed, that the Supreme Court has given its unanimous verdict paving the way for the construction of a magnificent temple for Lord Ram at Ramjanmabhhomi in Ayodhya," LK Advani says.
    7:16 PM, 9 Nov
    Former general secretary of the students’ union at Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama, one of the oldest Islamic institutions in the state, as per an HT report, said, “We accept the verdict wholeheartedly as it has brought the long-standing dispute to an end, hope communal harmony prevails”.
    6:12 PM, 9 Nov
    Let us walk together and make India great. I urge my countrymen to go forward. I wish the people on the occasion of Eid says PM Modi.
    6:11 PM, 9 Nov
    The SC has said Ram Mandir will be constructed. This has increased the responsibility of every citizen. We have a responsibility to follow the law and order and there is a greater responsibility on all of us says Modi. We have to work towards a brighter future. Our unity, our peace, friendship is important for the development of the nation.
    6:09 PM, 9 Nov
    The verdict has brought upon a new dawn. This dispute affected several generations. But today we have to get together for a new start and live in a New India.
    6:08 PM, 9 Nov
    The verdict of the Supreme Court gave the message all difficulties come under the purview of the Constitution. It may take time, but there is justice and this is what the Supreme Court has taught us.
    6:07 PM, 9 Nov
    This was the day the Berlin Wall fell and united two countries. Today is November 9, two big developments took place. They are Ayodhya and Kartarpur. Today the message is to unite, be together and live together says Modi.
    6:05 PM, 9 Nov
    The Supreme Court heard everyone at length. The good news is that the verdict has come after all parties were accorded an opportunity. The judges of the country and the courts need a special mention for this historic day.
    6:04 PM, 9 Nov
    It is a new history today. It is a great day for the Indian judiciary
    6:03 PM, 9 Nov
    The entire world agrees that we are the largest democracy. The world has today learnt that our democracy is very strong.
    6:02 PM, 9 Nov
    The country wanted a day to hearing in the Supreme Court. Today the verdict is out.
    5:59 PM, 9 Nov
    Envoys of different countries are being briefed about the Ayodhya Verdict by officials of the Ministry of External Affairs.
    5:52 PM, 9 Nov
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special address to the nation at 6 pm.
    5:06 PM, 9 Nov
    We have always maintained that we will accept the verdict of Supreme Court. I hope the country will move towards development. As far as filing a review petition is concerned, I don't agree with it, Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari tells media.
    5:04 PM, 9 Nov
    Accepting the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, the Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid in Delhi, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, said on Saturday the matter should not be stretched further. He said Muslims in the country want peace and they had already said that they would accept whatever judgment the apex court delivers. The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. "We accept the court order and the Hindu-Muslim issue which had been going on for several years should come to an end now," Bukhari said in a press conference. (PTI)
    4:41 PM, 9 Nov
    Today's day will be written in golden letters in the history of India. Everyone has accepted the verdict. I will be going to Ayodhya on 24 November, says Thackeray.
    4:33 PM, 9 Nov
    We respect the supreme court verdict and appeal to all to abide by it. We must remain united and uphold the values of fraternity and brotherhood that define our nation, says Ashok Gehlot.
    4:32 PM, 9 Nov
    November 9 will be written in golden letters in Indian history and I thank the judiciary, says Uddhav Thackeray.
    4:31 PM, 9 Nov
    This is red-letter day in country's history, says Uddhav Thackeray on Ayodhya verdict
    4:22 PM, 9 Nov
    "We should accept the verdict of the Supreme Court. This is the victory of the judiciary and hence is no one else's defeat or victory. Whatever has happened, comes in the nation's interest and hence we should now put an end to the dispute. Let us all accept this decision and promote communal harmony and walk on the path of development and progress," Ajmer Sharif Dargah Dewan Zainul Abedin tells media.
    4:19 PM, 9 Nov
    "It is a great day for India. SC has pronounced verdict which has balanced interest of all parties and also tried to ensure that unity and integrity of nation is preserved and brotherhood is maintained. It is victory of rule of law," Ram Lalla Deity's Lawyer CS Vaidyanathan tells media.
    3:53 PM, 9 Nov
    India Inc hailed the Supreme Court for deciding on a centuries-old dispute over ownership of a plot of land in Ayodhya, paving the way for construction of a temple at a site which Hindu groups believe is the revered birthplace of Lord Ram.
    3:52 PM, 9 Nov
    BSP president Mayawati appealed to everyone to maintain an amicable atmosphere after the Supreme Court announced its verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. "While respecting the historic, unanimous decision given by the Supreme Court in relation to the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute today as per the secular Constitution of Param Pujya Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, all future action should only be taken in an amicable atmosphere. This is an appeal and suggestion," the Bahujan Samaj Party chief said in a tweet in Hindi.
    3:28 PM, 9 Nov
    MNS chief Raj Thackeray aid,''I am happy today. All 'karsevaks' who gave sacrifices during the entire struggle..their sacrifice has not gone waste.Ram Temple must be constructed at the earliest. Along with Ram Temple, there should also be ‘Ram Rajya’ in the nation,that is my wish.''
    3:27 PM, 9 Nov
    Shia Cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad said,''We humbly accept SC verdict, I am thankful to god that Muslims by and large have accepted this verdict and the dispute has ended now. Though its their(Muslim Personal law board) right to file review petition I think matter should just end now.''
    3:21 PM, 9 Nov
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said while noting that this is the time to promote brotherhood, trust and love for all in the country.
    3:11 PM, 9 Nov
    Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi said the trust that will be responsible for the construction of a Ram temple would have to be considerate about keeping people united. "I welcome the verdict. But the trust that will look after the construction of the Ram temple will have to be considerate about keeping intact unity among people," he told reporters here. Terming the judgement as "historic", the veteran BJP leader said it should be accepted with an "open mind" by all communities.
    3:07 PM, 9 Nov
    Delhi Police used drones to carry out surveillance in parts of the national capital in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, case officials said. Drone surveillance, meeting with public and area patrolling were conducted in several parts of the city including areas of northeast Delhi, they said.
    3:00 PM, 9 Nov
    Odisha Chief Secretary A K Tripathy on Saturday instructed the District Collectors and Superintendents of Police to ensure maintenance of peace and harmony across the state in view of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.
