Ayodhya LIVE: Suspension of Internet services in Jaipur extended till tomorrow

New Delhi, Nov 10: Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court in a verdict on Saturday backed the construction of a Ram temple by a Centre-appointed trust at the disputed site in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be assigned for a mosque in the temple town.
A section of Jawaharlal Nehru University students on Saturday organised a protest-meet against the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case that put an end to the more-than-a-century-old dispute that had torn the social fabric of the nation. Sharjeel Imam, a JNU student, organised the protest-meet at Sabarmati Dhaba inside the varsity campus. "We organised a meet to discuss the judgment. We had a copy of the judgment and discussed some crucial portions of it and how the judiciary has again failed us," he said.
The Supreme Court's judgement in the Ayodhya case will shape the political and social landscape of India, the US media reported on Saturday, noting the steps taken by the Indian government to maintain law and order in the country after the verdict. The apex court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation. For all the case's historical origins, “its judgment will help shape India's political and social landscape,” The Wall Street Journal, which has been following the case closely, said in a news dispatch from New Delhi.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Saturday welcomed the Ayodhya verdict, which cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site, calling it "a rare combination of intellectual maturity". "It is a historical verdict in more than one way. All five judges deserve unequivocal commendation for having adjudicated a dispute which was the oldest legal dispute of the present century," Mehta told PTI. "This landmark verdict and the elaborate process undertaken by the highest court of the nation has reinforced and reaffirmed the faith and trust of the common man that his rights are in the safest possible hands of this great judicial institution, said the law officer, who had represented the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government in the title dispute
Top envoys of several countries, including Russia, France and Iran, were briefed by senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs on the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya case on Saturday, sources said. The envoys briefed were from various parts of the world ranging from Southeast Asia, South America, Africa, Europe and the Gulf, sources said. The envoys were given a heads up on the facts surrounding the judgement and the historical background behind it, they said. (PTI)
"I also welcome the apex court’s decision that five acres of land be given at a prominent place for the building of a mosque in Ayodhya. Today’s judgement is the culmination of a long and contentious process that played itself out in various forums – both judicial and non-judicial – in the past many decades. Now that the prolonged Mandir-Masjid dispute in Ayodhya has come to an end, the time has come to leave all contention and acrimony behind and embrace communal concord and peace. Towards this end, I appeal to all sections of our diverse society to work together to strengthen India’s national unity and integrity, says Advani.
" "This is a moment of fulfilment for me because God Almighty had given me an opportunity to make my own humble contribution to the mass movement, the biggest since India’s Freedom Movement, aimed at the outcome which the Supreme Court’s verdict today has made possible. I have always stressed that Ram and Ramayana occupy an esteemed place in India’s cultural and civilizational heritage and Ramjanmabhoomi holds a special and sacred place in the hearts of crores of our countrymen in India and abroad. Therefore, it is gratifying that their belief and sentiments have been respected," veteran BJP leader Advani says.
"I join all my countrymen in wholeheartedly welcoming the historic judgement delivered by the five-member Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court today in the Ayodhya matter. I stand vindicated, and feel deeply blessed, that the Supreme Court has given its unanimous verdict paving the way for the construction of a magnificent temple for Lord Ram at Ramjanmabhhomi in Ayodhya," LK Advani says.
The SC has said Ram Mandir will be constructed. This has increased the responsibility of every citizen. We have a responsibility to follow the law and order and there is a greater responsibility on all of us says Modi. We have to work towards a brighter future. Our unity, our peace, friendship is important for the development of the nation.
Accepting the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, the Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid in Delhi, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, said on Saturday the matter should not be stretched further. He said Muslims in the country want peace and they had already said that they would accept whatever judgment the apex court delivers. The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. "We accept the court order and the Hindu-Muslim issue which had been going on for several years should come to an end now," Bukhari said in a press conference. (PTI)
