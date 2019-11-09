  • search
    Ayodhya LIVE: Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on Nov 24

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 09: In a historic judgement, the Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

    Uddhav Thackeray

    A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation. The apex court said the mosque should be constructed at a "prominent site" and a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

    Stay tuned for Ayodhya Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid Case Verdict LIVE updates

    Newest First Oldest First
    4:41 PM, 9 Nov
    Today's day will be written in golden letters in the history of India. Everyone has accepted the verdict. I will be going to Ayodhya on 24 November, says Thackeray.
    4:33 PM, 9 Nov
    We respect the supreme court verdict and appeal to all to abide by it. We must remain united and uphold the values of fraternity and brotherhood that define our nation, says Ashok Gehlot.
    4:32 PM, 9 Nov
    November 9 will be written in golden letters in Indian history and I thank the judiciary, says Uddhav Thackeray.
    4:31 PM, 9 Nov
    This is red-letter day in country's history, says Uddhav Thackeray on Ayodhya verdict
    4:22 PM, 9 Nov
    "We should accept the verdict of the Supreme Court. This is the victory of the judiciary and hence is no one else's defeat or victory. Whatever has happened, comes in the nation's interest and hence we should now put an end to the dispute. Let us all accept this decision and promote communal harmony and walk on the path of development and progress," Ajmer Sharif Dargah Dewan Zainul Abedin tells media.
    4:19 PM, 9 Nov
    "It is a great day for India. SC has pronounced verdict which has balanced interest of all parties and also tried to ensure that unity and integrity of nation is preserved and brotherhood is maintained. It is victory of rule of law," Ram Lalla Deity's Lawyer CS Vaidyanathan tells media.
    3:53 PM, 9 Nov
    India Inc hailed the Supreme Court for deciding on a centuries-old dispute over ownership of a plot of land in Ayodhya, paving the way for construction of a temple at a site which Hindu groups believe is the revered birthplace of Lord Ram.
    3:52 PM, 9 Nov
    BSP president Mayawati appealed to everyone to maintain an amicable atmosphere after the Supreme Court announced its verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. "While respecting the historic, unanimous decision given by the Supreme Court in relation to the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute today as per the secular Constitution of Param Pujya Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, all future action should only be taken in an amicable atmosphere. This is an appeal and suggestion," the Bahujan Samaj Party chief said in a tweet in Hindi.
    3:28 PM, 9 Nov
    MNS chief Raj Thackeray aid,''I am happy today. All 'karsevaks' who gave sacrifices during the entire struggle..their sacrifice has not gone waste.Ram Temple must be constructed at the earliest. Along with Ram Temple, there should also be ‘Ram Rajya’ in the nation,that is my wish.''
    3:27 PM, 9 Nov
    Shia Cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad said,''We humbly accept SC verdict, I am thankful to god that Muslims by and large have accepted this verdict and the dispute has ended now. Though its their(Muslim Personal law board) right to file review petition I think matter should just end now.''
    3:21 PM, 9 Nov
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said while noting that this is the time to promote brotherhood, trust and love for all in the country.
    3:11 PM, 9 Nov
    Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi said the trust that will be responsible for the construction of a Ram temple would have to be considerate about keeping people united. "I welcome the verdict. But the trust that will look after the construction of the Ram temple will have to be considerate about keeping intact unity among people," he told reporters here. Terming the judgement as "historic", the veteran BJP leader said it should be accepted with an "open mind" by all communities.
    3:07 PM, 9 Nov
    Delhi Police used drones to carry out surveillance in parts of the national capital in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, case officials said. Drone surveillance, meeting with public and area patrolling were conducted in several parts of the city including areas of northeast Delhi, they said.
    3:00 PM, 9 Nov
    Odisha Chief Secretary A K Tripathy on Saturday instructed the District Collectors and Superintendents of Police to ensure maintenance of peace and harmony across the state in view of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.
    3:00 PM, 9 Nov
    With the Supreme Court clearing the way for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, BJP leader Uma Bharti on Saturday hailed party veteran L K Advani's role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement as she welcomed the court's order. She said she met Advani to bow her head at his feet following the verdict and also praised late Vishwa Hindu Parishad stalwart Ashok Singhal for spearheading the movement.
    3:00 PM, 9 Nov
    Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the Supreme Court judgement in Ayodhya case should be respected by all and harmony and peace be maintained.
    2:59 PM, 9 Nov
    "The judgment of the Honourable Supreme Court on Ayodhya is historic, balanced and judicious. I am sure that everyone will welcome it," said Javadekar.
    2:59 PM, 9 Nov
    Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday hailed the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, saying the judgment is historic, balanced and judicious. In a unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.
    2:58 PM, 9 Nov
    The Sriram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya dispute and termed it "historic". "It is a historic judgement. We welcome it," Muthalik told PTI. "It is a victory of Hindus after their 500 years of struggle and sacrifices", he said. Noting that the verdict has satisfied the "general sentiments", Muthalik appealed to the Centre to immediately take measures to constitute a trust to oversee the construction and management of the proposed temple. He said he would abide by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's "future efforts to free other disputed religioussites of Hindus".
    2:55 PM, 9 Nov
    Following the Ayodhya verdict, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) issues advisory to all channels and cable TV operators to strictly adhere to the Programme Code during discussion, debates and reporting.
    2:55 PM, 9 Nov
    Baba Ramdev: This is a historic verdict. A grand Ram temple will be built. Decision to allot alternate land to Muslim side is welcome, I believe Hindu brothers should help in the construction of the Masjid as well.
    2:52 PM, 9 Nov
    Noida Police takes two people into Preventive Custody for spreading rumours on the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, police said. "One of them had called up the police on its emergency number 100 to report a planned violence by a community but his claims were found untrue," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna, said.
    2:34 PM, 9 Nov
    AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in a press conference expressed his displeasure on the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict and said that he concurs with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and there has been "discrimination against Muslims and no one can deny it." He said, "Muslims are poor, but we’re not in such a state that we cannot buy a land for our Allah. We don’t need a piece of land in charity."
    2:17 PM, 9 Nov
    Several WhatsApp groups on Saturday went on 'admin only' mode with users of the messaging app taking precautions amid reports that security agencies were keeping an eye on the social media in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case.
    1:35 PM, 9 Nov
    BJP ally and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan asserted on Saturday that the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue has put a closure to the dispute that had lingered for more than a century. "The Supreme Court has given a very clear and unanimous verdict. Sentiments of all parties have been respected in this unanimous judgment. It has put a closure to the dispute that has lingered for centuries," the Lok Janshakti Party leader said.
    1:32 PM, 9 Nov
    This is a historic verdict. A grand Ram temple will be built. Decision to allot alternate land to Muslim side is welcome, I believe Hindu brothers should help in the construction of the Masjid as well, says Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Ayodhya verdict.
    1:28 PM, 9 Nov
    "I understand that today at least a decision has been taken...which we all should welcome. This is what I believe," Gehlot told reporters at his residence. He said this is a "very historic" decision and appeal for peace and harmony, says Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
    1:06 PM, 9 Nov
    PM Modi hails Supreme Court for balanced judgment, says it will "further strengthen the confidence of the common man in judicial processes."
    1:01 PM, 9 Nov
    Iqbal Ansari, one of the litigants, said, "We welcome the Supreme Court decision and the biggest happiness is that it is finally curtains down on this long pending issue," Ansari told PTI on phone from Ayodhya.
    1:00 PM, 9 Nov
    This is a historic judgement, I welcome it. This case was going on for a long time and finally it has reached a conclusion. Peace and harmony should be maintained in society, says Sri Sri Ravishankar.
