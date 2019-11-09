Ayodhya LIVE: Amit Shah welcomes SC verdict, makes an appeal
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
|
New Delhi, Nov 09: In a historic judgement, the Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation. The apex court said the mosque should be constructed at a "prominent site" and a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.
1:01 PM, 9 Nov
Iqbal Ansari, one of the litigants, said, "We welcome the Supreme Court decision and the biggest happiness is that it is finally curtains down on this long pending issue," Ansari told PTI on phone from Ayodhya.
1:00 PM, 9 Nov
This is a historic judgement, I welcome it. This case was going on for a long time and finally it has reached a conclusion. Peace and harmony should be maintained in society, says Sri Sri Ravishankar.
12:49 PM, 9 Nov
Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcoming the historic verdict said " I appeal to people of all communities and religions to accept this decision with ease and remain committed to our resolve of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat', full of peace and harmony."
12:48 PM, 9 Nov
The NCP on Saturday hoped no new dispute crops up in the country in the name of religion following the supreme court verdict on Saturday that cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya.
12:26 PM, 9 Nov
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy tweeted, "Only when Lord Rama wanted, the green light for re- building the temple is being given. JaI Shri Ram."
12:26 PM, 9 Nov
Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, who was the lawyer of deity Ram Lalla in the title dispute, welcomed the judgment, saying it is a victory for the people. "It is a very balanced judgment and it is a victory for the people of India," he said.
12:23 PM, 9 Nov
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, saying the judgement ended the decades old dispute and appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony.
12:18 PM, 9 Nov
The Congress party has issued a statement saying it respects the verdict of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya case, and appealed to all parties concerned to abide by the secular values and spirit of fraternity enshrined in the Constitution and to maintain peace and harmony.
"It is the responsibility of each one of us to reaffirm our tradition of mutual respect and unity among all that has defined our society through the ages," the party said.
12:16 PM, 9 Nov
Kartik Chopra, spokesperson, Nirmohi Akhara: Nirmohi Akhara is grateful that SC has recognised our fight of last 150 years and has given the Nirmohi Akhara adequate representation in the trust to be set up by the Central Government to build and manage the Shri Ram Janmasthan Temple.
12:16 PM, 9 Nov
Defence minister Rajnath Singh hails Ayodhya verdict
"I believe this is a landmark judgement. Everyone should accept and respect it. I would appeal to people to maintain peace and order," says Rajnath.
12:11 PM, 9 Nov
Sunni Waqf Board Lawyer Zafaryab Jilani says he is not satisfied with the judgment.
"We are not satisfied with the verdict. But will respect the order. We will seek a review of the verdict, 5-acre land has no value for us. We are appealing for calm and quiet."
12:10 PM, 9 Nov
