'Misuse of donation an insult to faith': Priyanka Gandhi on alleged Ayodhya land deal

It is matter of faith for everyone: Sanjay Raut demands clarification on alleged Ram temple land scam

Ayodhya land deal: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP, says betrayal in name of Lord Ram is unrighteous

Ayodhya land 'scam': Congress to stage demonstration in all districts in Uttar Pradesh

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Lucknow, June 16: Congress workers will stage demonstration in all district headquarters of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, demanding a Supreme Court supervised investigation into allegations of corruption in a land deal of the Ram temple trust in Ayodhya.

The party workers will also hand over to the district magistrates a memorandum addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding a probe under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) media coordinator Lalan Kumar said.

Karnataka Congress says COVID-19 deaths suppressed in state; Demands relief

The opposition party has alleged a "scam" in the purchase of land by the Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The trust has refuted the allegation.

In a statement, UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu said if there was no involvement of BJP leaders in the scam, why the entire party was trying to defend the misdeed.

"Why is it running away from the investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court," Lallu added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 20:42 [IST]