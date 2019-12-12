Ayodhya: How is a review petition heard and is it final

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 12: The Supreme Court will today take up the review petitions in connection with the Ayodhya case. The matter will be heard in-chambers.

The new five-judge bench is headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprises Justices Ashok Bhushan, S.A. Nazeer, D.Y. Chandrachud and Sanjiv Khanna. Justice Khanna is the new judge on the bench who has replaced retired Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The in-chamber hearing will begin at 1:40 p.m. A total of 18 review petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court seeking review of its November 9 judgement.

The powers of review:

Article 137 of the Constitutions provides that subject to provisions of any law and rules made under Article 145, the Supreme Court has the power to review any judgment pronounced or orders made by it.

Under the rules of the Supreme Court, any such petition is to be filed within 30 days from the date of the judgment.

How are review petitions heard:

A review petition is to be circulated without oral arguments before the same Bench. If a judge on the original Bench has retired, then a new judge shall be appointed for the purpose.

Most of the review petitions are heard in-chamber. The Bench is entitled to reject the review petition, without offering any reason. Normally, it is a one line order in which the Bench says that it finds no merit in the review petition.

However if the Bench feels that the order needs to be reviewed, then it may take up the matter before in the open court and hear the aggrieved parties.

If the Bench has rejected a review petition, then the aggrieved parties may approach the Bench once again in the form of a curative petition.