    New Delhi, Oct 04: The Supreme Court has said that arguments in the Ayodhya dispute case would conclude on October 17.

    Earlier the court had said that it would not grant a day more than till October 18 for parties to complete arguments in the Ayodhya case.

    Ayodhya hearing: Arguments to conclude on Oct 17

    The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi said that the arguments in cross appeals by Hindu and Muslim parties seeking ownership of the 2.77 acre of disputed land in Ayodhya has to be completed by October 18.

    SC restrains Hindu side from placing fresh evidence in Ayodhya case

    Further, the Bench had said that even if the arguments are completed on October 18 it would be miraculous to take out a judgment in 4 weeks. The CJI retires on November 17 and if the verdict is not delivered before that, then the entire case would have to be reheard by a new Bench.

    Not here to see if Babur was a sinner, SC says in Ayodhya hearing

    The Bench had earlier fixed a time schedule for the completion of arguments for both the Hindu and Muslim parties. Most arguments should be completed by October 4 after which the Supreme Court has Dussehra holidays and will re-open on October 14.

    Story first published: Friday, October 4, 2019, 16:37 [IST]
