Ayodhya dispute: Thackeray slams Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, says 'he should stop interfering'

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday slammed Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar over his remark on Ayodhya dispute, that India will turn into Syria if the Ram temple issue is not resolved soon.

Through a stinging column in its magazine Saamana, Thackeray had said that the spiritual leader should stop interfering in the Mandir matter.

"Saying that peaceful and tolerant India can become Syria is a sign of lack of control. It is important to find out which agency this guru is associated with," the article said.

Earlier, Ravi Shankar speaking to in an exclusive interview with India Today said that India will become Syria if Ram Mandir is not built on disputed land.

Taking exception to the statement, Shiv Sena questioned 'the art of living' preached by the guru.

"The guru from Art of Living is using the issue of Ram Mandir to stay in news. Killing humans or threatening to do so - what kind of 'art of living' is this?

"India can never be Syria, he should know that. This guru should take his private jet to Iraq and Syria to spread the message of peace through his Art of Living," Shiv Sena said in the article.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.