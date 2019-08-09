SC to hold day-to-day hearing in Ayodhya case

New Delhi, Aug 09: The Supreme Court on Friday cleared the air that it will continue to hear the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute on a day-to-day basis.

The Sunni Waqf Board had opposed in the Supreme Court five-day a week hearing of the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya.

The Sunni Waqf Board, which represents Muslims in the Ayodhya land dispute case, said it was not possible to assist the court if it is rushed through.

"It is not possible to assist the court if it is heard on all days of the week. This is the first appeal and the hearing cannot be rushed in this manner and I am put to torture," Dhavan told the bench, also comprising justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.

The five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, said that he took note of Dhavan's submission and will revert.

The Supreme Court began day-to-day hearing on the Ayodhya land dispute case on August 6 after mediation panel failed to arrive at an out-of-the-court settlement.