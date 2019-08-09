Ayodhya dispute: Sunni Waqf Board opposes daily hearing in SC, says it can't be rushed through

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 09: The Sunni Waqf Board today opposed in the Supreme Court five-day a week hearing of the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya.

The Sunni Waqf Board, which represents Muslims in the Ayodhya land dispute case, said it was not possible to assist the court if it is rushed through.

"It is not possible to assist the court if it is heard on all days of the week. This is the first appeal and the hearing cannot be rushed in this manner and I am put to torture," Dhavan told the bench, also comprising justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.

The five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, said that he took note of Dhavan's submission and will revert.

The Supreme Court began day-to-day hearing on the Ayodhya land dispute case on August 6 after mediation panel failed to arrive at an out-of-the-court settlement.