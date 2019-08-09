  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ayodhya dispute: Sunni Waqf Board opposes daily hearing in SC, says it can't be rushed through

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 09: The Sunni Waqf Board today opposed in the Supreme Court five-day a week hearing of the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya.

    The Sunni Waqf Board, which represents Muslims in the Ayodhya land dispute case, said it was not possible to assist the court if it is rushed through.

    Ayodhya dispute: Sunni Waqf Board opposes daily hearing in SC, says it cant be rushed through
    File photo of Supreme Court

    "It is not possible to assist the court if it is heard on all days of the week. This is the first appeal and the hearing cannot be rushed in this manner and I am put to torture," Dhavan told the bench, also comprising justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.

    Lost documents of ownership on Ramjanmabhoomi in dacoity: Nimrohi Akhara to SC

    The five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, said that he took note of Dhavan's submission and will revert.

    The Supreme Court began day-to-day hearing on the Ayodhya land dispute case on August 6 after mediation panel failed to arrive at an out-of-the-court settlement.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court ayodhya sunni waqf boards

    Story first published: Friday, August 9, 2019, 13:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue