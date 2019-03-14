Ayodhya dispute: Mediation gets underway, 50 people meet panel

By Anuj Cariappa

Faizabad, Mar 14: Twenty-five litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land case appeared before a Supreme Court-appointed panel as it beg-an an attempt to resolve the dispute through mediation, officials said.

The litigants and their counsels - altogether over 50 people - met the three-member mediation panel on the Avadh University premises.

The Supreme Court has given the panel, led by former Supreme Court judge F.M.I. Kalifulla, eight weeks to explore the possibility of an amicable settlement over the disputed site in Ayodhya.

The panel members, who also include spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu arrived in Faizabad Tuesday and are expected to spend three days here.

Uttar Pradesh Advocate General Raghvendra Singh and Additional Advocate General Madan Mohan Pandey also attended the meeting.

Swami Avimukteshwa-ranand of the Ram Jan-mabhoomi Punruddhar Samiti, said the meeting began at 10 am with over 50 participants. The discussions were being held in a "harmonious" manner, he said. Litigants Iqbal Ansari, Mohammad Umar and Haji Mahboob attended the meeting. The Faizabad administration had issued notices to the 25 litigants on behalf of the panel.