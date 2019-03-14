  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ayodhya dispute: Mediation gets underway, 50 people meet panel

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Faizabad, Mar 14: Twenty-five litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land case appeared before a Supreme Court-appointed panel as it beg-an an attempt to resolve the dispute through mediation, officials said.

    Ayodhya dispute: Mediation gets underway, 50 people meet panel

    The litigants and their counsels - altogether over 50 people - met the three-member mediation panel on the Avadh University premises.

    The Supreme Court has given the panel, led by former Supreme Court judge F.M.I. Kalifulla, eight weeks to explore the possibility of an amicable settlement over the disputed site in Ayodhya.

    The panel members, who also include spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu arrived in Faizabad Tuesday and are expected to spend three days here.

    Also Read | Ayodhya mediation begins, 3-member team aims to resolve mandir dispute

    Uttar Pradesh Advocate General Raghvendra Singh and Additional Advocate General Madan Mohan Pandey also attended the meeting.

    Swami Avimukteshwa-ranand of the Ram Jan-mabhoomi Punruddhar Samiti, said the meeting began at 10 am with over 50 participants. The discussions were being held in a "harmonious" manner, he said. Litigants Iqbal Ansari, Mohammad Umar and Haji Mahboob attended the meeting. The Faizabad administration had issued notices to the 25 litigants on behalf of the panel.

    More ayodhya NewsView All

    Read more about:

    ayodhya mediation supreme court

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 6:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue