Ayodhya Deepotsav 2018 enters Guinness Book of World Records: Over 3 lakh diyas lit

By
    Lucknow, Nov 7: Ayodhya Deepostav 2018, an event organised to mark Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya town - has entered Guinness Book of World Records on Tuesday. A Guinness certificate was issued to UP government's tourism department and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Avadh University, Faizabad, on Tuesday evening when over three lakh clay lamps were illuminated at Ram Ki Paidi on Chhoti Diwali as part of Deepotsava.

    Faizabad district will now be known as Ayodhya

    Faizabad district will now be known as Ayodhya

    The event also witnessed some important announcements. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Faizabad district will now be known as Ayodhya. "Ayodhya is a symbol of our pride. Ayodhya's identity is with Lord Ram. From today, Faizabad district's name will be Ayodhya," he said.

    Three lakh Diyas on banks of river Sarayu

    Three lakh Diyas on banks of river Sarayu

    The mega Deepostav 2018 celebrations which began today with an aim to set a world record, entered the Guinness Book of Record for lighting as many as 3,01,152 earthen lamps, on the bank of River Sarayu. More than three lakh ‘diyas' or ‘earthen lamps' were lit on both sides of the banks of River Saryu.

    30-feet statue of Lord Ram

    30-feet statue of Lord Ram

    A massive 30-feet statue of Lord Ram was also installed on the banks of Saryu, along with that of Lord Hanuman, for Diwali celebrations in the city.

    Ayodhya Deepotsav 2018

    Ayodhya Deepotsav 2018

    The Deepotsav is an initiative by the Tourism and Cultural Department of Uttar Pradesh to celebrate Lord Rama's victory over Ravana and return to His kingdom in Ayodhya.

    guinness book of world records ayodhya ayodhya deepotsav 2018 yogi adityanath lucknow uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 7, 2018, 10:21 [IST]
