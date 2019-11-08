Ayodhya: Decision of SC won’t be defeat or victory for anyone says Modi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed for calm ahead of the Ayodhya verdict to be delivered y a five-judge bench on Saturday.

Whatever decision SC delivers in Ayodhya case, it'll not be a victory or defeat of anyone. My appeal to the countrymen is that it should be the priority of all of us that this decision should further strengthen the great tradition of peace,unity and goodwill of India, Modi said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the security cover for the five judges who would deliver the verdict has been increased. Meanwhile security is high at all places across the nation.

CJI Gogoi had met with top officials from UP earlier today to discuss the law and order situation.

On Thursday, the CJI handed over hearing of mentioning of urgent matters to his successor Justice S A Bobde. Justice Gogoi retires on November 17.

The Union Ministry for Home Affairs, has directed all states to tighten security ahead of the crucial Ayodhya verdict. Sources in the Home Ministry tell OneIndia that the advisory has been issued to all states to ensure that tight security is in place.

Further the Home Ministry has also advised the Uttar Pradesh government to take all necessary steps to ensure that the situation is under control. It has said that the situation could be highly volatile ahead on the day of the judgment.

The verdict would be delivered by a Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.