Centre seeks SC nod to return excess land around Ram Janmabhoomi site

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 29: The Centre has moved the Supreme Court seeking permission to return 67 acres of land it had acquired around the disputed land in Ayodhya to the original owners.

The government had acquired 67 acres around the 2.77 acre disputed Ram Janmabhumi land. In an application, it sought permission to return the land to the original owners.

The application states that around 77 acres of land was acquired in all over 25 years back. Apart from the disputed land, which is around 0.133 acres, the rest can be returned to the owners, the application said.

The specially constituted Bench was to hear the matter today. However the matter was adjourned owing to the unavailability of Justice S A Bobde due to medical reasons.

The application states, " it is respectfully submitted that the contemplated action of the Central Government to restore/revert/handover back the superfluous/excess land to their respective original owners/occupiers may not required to be linked with the outcome of the appeals. This is for the reason that irrespective of the outcome of the appeals, one thing is clear that the issues concerning the excess land acquired in 1993 cannot be and will not be done into and adjudicated in the said appeals which confines to the inter se claims regarding the disputed land measuring only 0.313 acres only."

Dr. Subramanian Swamy in a tweet said, "the Centre has gone to SC in a WP (writ petition) to seek release of the non - disputed part of RJB (Ram Janmabhumi) land of 67 acres to start immediate construction. My meeting last evening with HM (Home Minister) I had a discussion on my approach. But Centre was keen to obtain prior permission to start construction.