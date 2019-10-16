Ayodhya Case: Why the mediation failed

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 16: The Supreme Court had said that it would hear the Ayodhya dispute on a daily basis after it was told that attempts to come to a settlement by the mediation committee had failed.

The mediation committee appointed by the Supreme Court was close to coming to a consensus, but certain objections stood in the way as a result of which the settlement failed.

Certain groups from both sides objected to the settlement terms as a result of which the matter will now have to be settled by the Supreme Court legally. The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi had declared that the effort had failed.

The CJI made the observation after perusing the report of the mediation panel which was set up on March 8. The court had granted the panel a deadline of 8 weeks. However, on May 7, the court was told that the report was not ready, but the panel added that it was making progress.

The court then extended the deadline to August 15. However, an application was filed by Gopal Singh, the original claimant through Rajendra Singh, in which it was claimed that there was no progress being made.

The panel that was set up by the Supreme Court comprised former Supreme Court judge, F M I Kalifulla, spiritual leader, Shri Shri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu.