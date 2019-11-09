  • search
    Ayodhya case: We wanted issue to end, says RSS chief after SC verdict

    New Delhi, Nov 09: 9 years after Allahabad HC ruling, Hindus will get the entire disputed 2.77 acres in Ayodhya, SC has ruled. Muslims will get alternate land either in the surplus 67 acres acquired by central govt in and around the disputed structure or another prominent place.

    The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed the nation through media at Keshav Kunj parisar, Jhandewalan in Delhi, shortly after the Supreme Court judgment on Ayodhya land dispute.

    He said.''The road ahead will unravel as we move ahead together. We welcome this decision of Supreme Court. This case was going on for decades and it has reached the right conclusion. This should not be seen as a win or loss.We also welcome everyone's efforts to maintain peace and harmony in society.''

    Bhagwat is in the national capital to monitor the situation ahead of the Supreme Court''s final verdict in the decades-long Ayodhya title dispute.

    For the last 10 days, the top leaders of the Sangh have been camping at the ''Udasin Ashram'' in Delhi, to deliberate over the court''s impending verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue pending since 1949.

    Several meetings are being organised by the top leadership of the Sangh to maintain communal harmony across the country.

