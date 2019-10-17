  • search
    Ayodhya case verdict date: Expect judgment between November 4 and 17

    New Delhi, Oct 17: Arguments in the Ayodhya case have concluded and the Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved orders.

    The court has exactly a month's time to deliver its verdict in this case.

    Ayodhya case verdict date: Expect judgment between November 4 and 17
    CJI Ranjan Gogoi to retire on Nov 17

    There is a likelihood that the verdict could be delivered on or before November 17, 2019. It is expected that the verdict could come out anytime between November 4 and 17, 2019.

    Ayodhya case: Parties are in favour of a settlement, mediation report filed in SC

    The verdict would have to be delivered by November 17, 2019, as Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, heading the Bench retires on that day.

    The court had said that if the parties desire to settle the dispute through the SC appointed mediation panel, then they were free to do so. Since the hearing is at an advanced stage, it will continue in the SC, the Bench had also said.

    The court further had said that while the hearing will go on, the mediation panel can go ahead with negotiations and if a settlement is reached, the same could be filed in the Supreme Court.

    Ayodhya: Sunni Waqf Board’s offer to withdraw does not consensus

    The Allahabad High Court had divided the disputed land into three equal parts and allowed one part each to the deity Ram Lalla, Nimrohi Akhara and Sunni Waqf Board.

