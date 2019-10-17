Ayodhya case verdict date: Expect judgment between November 4 and 17

New Delhi, Oct 17: Arguments in the Ayodhya case have concluded and the Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved orders.

The court has exactly a month's time to deliver its verdict in this case.

There is a likelihood that the verdict could be delivered on or before November 17, 2019. It is expected that the verdict could come out anytime between November 4 and 17, 2019.

The verdict would have to be delivered by November 17, 2019, as Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, heading the Bench retires on that day.

The court had said that if the parties desire to settle the dispute through the SC appointed mediation panel, then they were free to do so. Since the hearing is at an advanced stage, it will continue in the SC, the Bench had also said.

The court further had said that while the hearing will go on, the mediation panel can go ahead with negotiations and if a settlement is reached, the same could be filed in the Supreme Court.

The Allahabad High Court had divided the disputed land into three equal parts and allowed one part each to the deity Ram Lalla, Nimrohi Akhara and Sunni Waqf Board.