Ayodhya case verdict date

    New Delhi, Oct 16: Arguments in the Ayodhya case are likely to be completed today. The court has exactly a month's time to deliver its verdict in this case.

    There is a likelihood that the verdict could be delivered on or before November 17, 2019.

    The verdict would have to be delivered by November 17, 2019, as Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, heading the Bench retires on that day. The question is what if the hearing is not completed in the stipulated time. What if it drags on until November and the Bench is unable to complete it.

    If the Bench is unable to complete the hearing and cannot deliver the verdict by November 17, the day the CJI retires, it would then have to be referred to another Bench.

    Ayodhya case: 1528 to 2019, a timeline

    Can the newly constituted Bench continue from where the previous Bench left off. No. The entire matter would need to be heard afresh before the verdict is delivered.

    The court had said that if the parties desire to settle the dispute through the SC appointed mediation panel, then they were free to do so. Since the hearing is at an advanced stage, it will continue in the SC, the Bench had also said.

    The court further had said that while the hearing will go on, the mediation panel can go ahead with negotiations and if a settlement is reached, the same could be filed in the Supreme Court.

    Ayodhya case: What if verdict is not delivered by November 17 2019

    The Allahabad High Court had divided the disputed land into three equal parts and allowed one part each to the deity Ram Lalla, Nimrohi Akhara and Sunni Waqf Board.

