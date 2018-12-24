  • search
    Ayodhya case to be heard by Supreme Court on Jan 4

    New Delhi, Dec 24: The Supreme Court will on January 4 hear a public interest litigation (PIL) questioning the delay in adjudication of Ayodhya matter. The matter is listed before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice SK Kaul.

    Representational Image

    The court is likely to constitute a three-judge bench for hearing as many as 14 appeals filed against the Allahabad High Court judgement, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77 acre land be partitioned equally among three parties - the Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

