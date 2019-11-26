  • search
    Ayodhya Case: Sunni Central Waqf Board to not file review petition against SC verdict

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 26: The Sunni Central Waqf Board on Tuesday decided that it will not file a review petition against the Supreme Court''s verdict on the Ayodhya dispute, its chairman Zufar Farooqi said.

    The important meeting of the board, attended by seven of the eight members, decided not to file a review petition against the apex court''s decision, he said.

    Six members present were of the view that review petition should not be filed, Farooqi said.

    He said the board was yet to decide whether to accept a five-acre land given by the apex court for building a mosque in Ayodhya.

    Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah among 100 prominent Muslims opposing filing of Ayodhya review plea

    The members feel that they need more time to decide on the matter and also ensure that it is appropriate as per the Shariat, Farooqi said.

    The Supreme Court, in its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case on November 9, said the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants in the case.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 14:17 [IST]
