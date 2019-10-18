  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ayodhya case: Settlement would be win-win for all says Sunni Waqf Board

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 18: A settlement in the Ayodhya case would be a win-win situation for all, an advocate for the Sunni Waqf Board has said.

    Syed Shahid Hussain Rizvi, one of the advocates for the Board said that he could not comment on the mediation settlement. However I can say that if there is a consensus among all the parties in the case, then it would be a win-win situation and there will be no need for a judgment, he also added.

    Ayodhya case: Settlement would be win-win for all says Sunni Waqf Board

    According to the settlement proposed by the parties, the Board would be willing to give up its claim on the 2.77 acre disputed land if their conditions are met. The first condition is to maintain status quo of all religious sites in India as per how they existed at the time of independence.

    Ayodhya case verdict date: Expect judgment between November 4 and 17

    The next condition is to renovate all Mosques in Ayodhya, the cost of which the government would bear. The board be allowed to build another Mosque at a place other than the disputed site. The last condition was to allow prayers at the several Mosques in the country, where access is restricted owing to the norms set by the Archaeological Survey of India.

    More SETTLEMENT News

    Read more about:

    settlement mosques ayodhya archaeological survey of india supreme court waqf boards

    Story first published: Friday, October 18, 2019, 6:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue