Ayodhya case: Settlement would be win-win for all says Sunni Waqf Board

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 18: A settlement in the Ayodhya case would be a win-win situation for all, an advocate for the Sunni Waqf Board has said.

Syed Shahid Hussain Rizvi, one of the advocates for the Board said that he could not comment on the mediation settlement. However I can say that if there is a consensus among all the parties in the case, then it would be a win-win situation and there will be no need for a judgment, he also added.

According to the settlement proposed by the parties, the Board would be willing to give up its claim on the 2.77 acre disputed land if their conditions are met. The first condition is to maintain status quo of all religious sites in India as per how they existed at the time of independence.

The next condition is to renovate all Mosques in Ayodhya, the cost of which the government would bear. The board be allowed to build another Mosque at a place other than the disputed site. The last condition was to allow prayers at the several Mosques in the country, where access is restricted owing to the norms set by the Archaeological Survey of India.