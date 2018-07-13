Ayodhya Case: Shia Waqf Board wants to settle dispute peacefully, SC fixes the matter to July 20

New Delhi, July 13: The special bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra fixed July 20 as the next date of hearing on the contentious Babri Masjid-Ram Temple land dispute case.

During the hearing, Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman, Waseem Rizvi said that there was never a Masjid on that site in Ayodhya and there can never be a Masjid there. Rizvi further added that It was the birthplace of Lord Ram and only a Ram Temple would be built. Sympathizers of Babar are destined to lose.

Shia Waqf board submitted to the Supreme Court that they wanted to settle the dispute by peace. The board claimed that the custodian of the Babri mosque was a Shia. Rizvi further added that the Sunni Waqf Board or anyone else was not the representative of Muslims in India.

Thereafter senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan took over for his submissions. He said: "This constitution has preserved our democracy and rule of law." Then, digressing, he added: "It is my view that just as the Bamiyan statues (Buddha) were destroyed by the Taliban, the Babri mosque was destroyed by Hindu Taliban.

Dhawan said, "This Constitution has preserved our democracy and rule of law." The senior counsel also slammed the Shia Waqf Board for interfering in the case. He said that the Shia Waqf Board had no locus to speak in this case. Earlier on July 6, Dhawan had said that mosques were not built for fun.

A three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court, in a 2:1 majority ruling, had in 2010 ordered that the land be partitioned equally among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.