  • search
Trending Parliament Maharashtra Sabarimala
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ayodhya case: Members can discuss review petition on Nov 26 meeting, says Sunni board chief

    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow Nov 21: Amid reports of differences in the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board over the filing of a review petition in the Ayodhya case, Muslim body chairman Zufar Farooqi said members can discuss the issue in their November 26 meeting.

    Ayodhya case: Members can discuss review petition in Nov 26 meeting, says Sunni board chief

    "I have been authorised to take a decision on behalf of the board but if any member has objection to it, he can raise it in the meeting scheduled for November 26 here," Farooqui said. The Sunni Central Waqf Board will take a decision on whether to accept land for building a mosque in Ayodhya at its meeting on November 26.

    Earlier, Farooqui had said that they would abide by the apex court decision and would not file a review petition. Responding to media reports about some members of the board favouring the review petition, Farooqi, who has opposed the suggestion, said he had been authorised through a resolution to take a decisions on behalf of the board.

    "But most decisions are taken on the basis of the majority view and if there is any member who has any objection, it can be raised in the meeting," Farooqi said.

    Meanwhile, the All-India Shia Personal Law Board has supported the AIMPLB stand of filing a review petition and declining the offer of five acres for the construction of a mosque.

    Their spokesman Maulana Yasoob Abbas said the Shia board was with the All-India Muslim Law Board in every manner. "If there is any doubt or complaint on the verdict, we have the legal right to file a review petition and we should not abstain from it," Abbas said.

    More AYODHYA News

    Read more about:

    ayodhya sunni

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue