Ayodhya case: Mediation to be held in Faizabad

New Delhi, Mar 08: The Supreme Court on Friday referred Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case to mediation for amicable settlement. Former apex court judge Justice (retd) F M Kallifulla will head a panel of mediators in the case.

The apex court said that mediation will take place in Faizabad. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh government to provide mediators all the facilities in Faizabad. Mediators can also seek further legal assistance as and when required.

Faizabad city is located about 7 km from its twin town Ayodhya and has a major railway junction.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on November 6, 2018 announced that Faizabad district would henceforth be known as Ayodhya district. However, the change from Faizabad to Ayodhya has not amused much people.

Ayodhya is part of Awadh region; Awadh was also a princely state founded by Nawab Saadat Ali Khan. Before that, Ayodhya was part of the ancient Kosala state with Saket (Ayodhya) as its capital. The district has a postgraduate college named Saket, and a university named Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University.

Ayodhya is known as the birthplace of Lord Rama. Tulsidas's Ramcharitmanas, which tells the story of Lord Rama, was written in Awadhi, the local dialect. Ayodhya is the birthplace of at least five Jain tirthankaras, and Lord Buddha also preached there. Shravasti, another significant city during Buddha's time, is 115 km from Ayodhya.

The district, currently named Faizabad, is headquartered at Faizabad city, nearly 7 km from Ayodhya city. Faizabad is also the headquarters of Faizabad division.

It was Nawab Saadat who gave Faizabad city this name. His successor Mansoor Khan made Ayodhya his military headquarters and Mansoor's son Shuja-ud-Daula made Ayodhya the capital of Awadh, besides developing Faizabad as a full-fledged city. His son Asaf-ud-Daula later set up his capital in Lucknow.