Ayodhya case Live: Politically sensitive matter enters final phase

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Oct 16: The Ayodhya case or the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case is set enter its final phase in the Supreme Court on Wednesday (Oct 16) which is likely to be the last day of hearing.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, which started the day-to-day proceedings on August 6 after mediation proceedings failed to find an amicable solution.

On Monday, the top court resumed daily hearings in the Ayodhya case after a week-long Dussehra break. Uttar Pradesh government has imposed prohibitory orders in Ayodhya district under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code as the case is communally sensitive.

Ayodhya Case: Daily hearings to end tomorrow, says CJI

Important facts about the Ayodhya Case:

The deadline to conclude the hearing is October 18. October 17 would be the last day for wrapping up the hearing when the parties will have to make the final arguments.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the top court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

Ayodhya: Hindus have no right other than that of prescription, Muslim parties tell SC

The dispute involves 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya, which right-wing activists believe was the birthplace of the Lord Ram.

A 16th Century mosque - said to have been built by the Mughal Emperor Babur -- which stood at the spot was razed in December 1992 by right-wing activists who believed that a temple had to make way for it.

In the current lawsuit, the Nirmohi Akhara entered the scene in 1959 when a Faizabad local court was hearing the matter on a petition filed by Gopal Das Visharad, a devotee of Lord Ram in 1950.

In 1961, the Sunni Waqf Board became a party claiming title of the disputed land in Ayodhya.

Ram Lalla became a legal party in the current title suit only in 1989 when former Allahabad High Court judge Deoki Nandan Agrawal moved the high court as "next friend" of Lord Ram. In the same petition, the Janambhoomi (the birthplace) became a separate entity and sought title right over the entire disputed property.