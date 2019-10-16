Home News India live

Ayodhya case final hearing LIVE: What the Hindu side is arguing about?

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Oct 16: The Ayodhya case or the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case is set enter its final phase in the Supreme Court on Wednesday (Oct 16) which is likely to be the last day of hearing.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, which started the day-to-day proceedings on August 6 after mediation proceedings failed to find an amicable solution.

Ayodhya Case: Daily hearings to end tomorrow, says CJI

Here are the LIVE updates:

Newest First Oldest First

What is Ayodhya dispute? Babri Masjid was built in 1528 by Mir Baqi, a Mughal general of Mughal King Babur. Hindus believe that Baqi destroyed a pre-existing Ram temple to build the mosque. Both communities have worshipped in the 'mosque-temple'. Muslims prayed inside the previously standing structure of Babri Masjid while Hindus prayed outside. What the Hindu side is arguing in Ayodhya dispute Entire claim of title and possession of Muslim sides is tainted at the source. The report by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) concludes the presence of a Hindu temple below the mosque. This has been corroborated by travelogues and Gazetteers of Western visitors. All these weigh high as evidence. We cannot change the birthplace of Ram. What happens if both Hindus and Muslims are unhappy with the verdict The Allahabad High Court in 2010 in a 2:1 majority ruling, had ordered that the 2.77 acres of land be partitioned equally among three parties - the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. However none of the parties were happy with the verdict and preferred an appeal in the Supreme Court. The question is what if the Supreme Court delivers a similar verdict. This would once again mean that none of the parties would be content with it. Then the ball would be in the government’s court. The government would then have the option to take the ordinance route and settle the matter once and for all. For today the CJI has fixed time slots to wrap up the arguments. There are 5 slots of 45 minutes each and another for an hour. The court will sit till 5 pm today. Judgment to be reserved in all likelihood today. The SC had heard the matter on a daily basis for 40 days between 10.30 am and 4 pm. Why the mediation failed The mediation committee appointed by the Supreme Court was close to coming to a consensus, but certain objections stood in the way as a result of which the settlement failed. The 251-metre Lord Ram statue will be the world's tallest. The Statue of Liberty in New York is 93 metres, Dr BR Ambedkar's statue in Mumbai is 137.2 metres, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's tribute in Gujarat is 183 meters, Gautam Buddha's statue in China is 208 meters and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Mumbai is 212 meters. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently said that the tallest statue of Lord Shri Ram would be installed in Ayodhya on a 100-acre site. The installation of the bronze statue is expected to cost Rs 2,500 crore. What if case is not decided before CJI retires? If the Bench is unable to complete the hearing and cannot deliver the verdict by November 17, the day the CJI retires, it would then have to be referred to another Bench. The Supreme Court said that it hopes to complete hearing in the Ayodhya case by October 16, 2019. While the observation was made on the estimates given by the parties, it is a well-known fact that legal issues several times have twists and turns and tend to drag on. On Monday, the top court resumed daily hearings in the Ayodhya case after a week-long Dussehra break. Uttar Pradesh government has imposed prohibitory orders in Ayodhya district under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code as the case is communally sensitive. The Supreme Court saw sharp exchanges between the lawyers representing Hindu and Muslim parties during the proceedings in the politically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

The Supreme Court saw sharp exchanges between the lawyers representing Hindu and Muslim parties during the proceedings in the politically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. On Monday, the top court resumed daily hearings in the Ayodhya case after a week-long Dussehra break. Uttar Pradesh government has imposed prohibitory orders in Ayodhya district under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code as the case is communally sensitive. The Supreme Court said that it hopes to complete hearing in the Ayodhya case by October 16, 2019. While the observation was made on the estimates given by the parties, it is a well-known fact that legal issues several times have twists and turns and tend to drag on. What if case is not decided before CJI retires? If the Bench is unable to complete the hearing and cannot deliver the verdict by November 17, the day the CJI retires, it would then have to be referred to another Bench. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently said that the tallest statue of Lord Shri Ram would be installed in Ayodhya on a 100-acre site. The installation of the bronze statue is expected to cost Rs 2,500 crore. The 251-metre Lord Ram statue will be the world's tallest. The Statue of Liberty in New York is 93 metres, Dr BR Ambedkar's statue in Mumbai is 137.2 metres, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's tribute in Gujarat is 183 meters, Gautam Buddha's statue in China is 208 meters and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Mumbai is 212 meters. Why the mediation failed The mediation committee appointed by the Supreme Court was close to coming to a consensus, but certain objections stood in the way as a result of which the settlement failed. Judgment to be reserved in all likelihood today. The SC had heard the matter on a daily basis for 40 days between 10.30 am and 4 pm. For today the CJI has fixed time slots to wrap up the arguments. There are 5 slots of 45 minutes each and another for an hour. The court will sit till 5 pm today. What happens if both Hindus and Muslims are unhappy with the verdict The Allahabad High Court in 2010 in a 2:1 majority ruling, had ordered that the 2.77 acres of land be partitioned equally among three parties - the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. However none of the parties were happy with the verdict and preferred an appeal in the Supreme Court. The question is what if the Supreme Court delivers a similar verdict. This would once again mean that none of the parties would be content with it. Then the ball would be in the government’s court. The government would then have the option to take the ordinance route and settle the matter once and for all. What the Hindu side is arguing in Ayodhya dispute Entire claim of title and possession of Muslim sides is tainted at the source. The report by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) concludes the presence of a Hindu temple below the mosque. This has been corroborated by travelogues and Gazetteers of Western visitors. All these weigh high as evidence. We cannot change the birthplace of Ram. What is Ayodhya dispute? Babri Masjid was built in 1528 by Mir Baqi, a Mughal general of Mughal King Babur. Hindus believe that Baqi destroyed a pre-existing Ram temple to build the mosque. Both communities have worshipped in the 'mosque-temple'. Muslims prayed inside the previously standing structure of Babri Masjid while Hindus prayed outside.

Important facts about the Ayodhya Case:

The deadline to conclude the hearing is October 18. October 17 would be the last day for wrapping up the hearing when the parties will have to make the final arguments.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the top court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

Ayodhya: Hindus have no right other than that of prescription, Muslim parties tell SC

The dispute involves 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya, which right-wing activists believe was the birthplace of the Lord Ram.

A 16th Century mosque - said to have been built by the Mughal Emperor Babur -- which stood at the spot was razed in December 1992 by right-wing activists who believed that a temple had to make way for it.

In the current lawsuit, the Nirmohi Akhara entered the scene in 1959 when a Faizabad local court was hearing the matter on a petition filed by Gopal Das Visharad, a devotee of Lord Ram in 1950.

In 1961, the Sunni Waqf Board became a party claiming title of the disputed land in Ayodhya.

Ram Lalla became a legal party in the current title suit only in 1989 when former Allahabad High Court judge Deoki Nandan Agrawal moved the high court as "next friend" of Lord Ram. In the same petition, the Janambhoomi (the birthplace) became a separate entity and sought title right over the entire disputed property.