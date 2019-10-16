Home News India live

Ayodhya case final hearing LIVE: Bench rises for lunch, Shia Waqf Board concludes arguments

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Oct 16: The Supreme Court will in all likelihood reserve the judgement in the highly sensitive Ayodhya case or the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case today. The court will sit till 5 pm today.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi is hearing the case. The SC has been hearing the matter on a daily basis for 40 days.

Ayodhya Case: Daily hearings to end tomorrow, says CJI

Here are the LIVE updates:

Newest First Oldest First

The Bench has risen for lunch. The Shia Waqf Board has concluded arguments. Dhavan will argue for an hour after the break. Bench rises for lunch Rajeev Dhavan to get a slot post lunch to make his rejoinder arguments 'If we succumb to this prayer, this would be Bench hunting and taming the judiciary. You want the bench of your choice.. that is destroying the very fundamentals of the system. I perceive like that', Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra reacts. Jain asked to conclude his submissions by lunch Drama prevailed in the Supreme Court as senior counsel Rajeev Dhavan tore papers, maps which were handed over to him by the Hindu Mahasabha. Earlier, counsel for the Hindu Mahasabha had sought to place the book, Ayodhya Revisited which spoke about the existence of a Ram Mandir. Dhavan had taken objection to the same. The CJI took objection to the loud arguments by Dhavan and said that he would get up and leave if proceedings continued like this. Senior advocate Sushil Kumar Jain is now making submissions on behalf of Nirmohi Akhara, a group of Hindu ascetics who worship Ram and want to build a temple on the disputed site. The lawyer of All India Hindu Mahasabha says, with great respect to the Court, I have not disturbed the decorum of the Court. CJI Ranjan Gogoi after submissions made by lawyer for All India Hindu Mahasabha in Ayodhya Ram Temple-Babri Masjid land case said,''If these are the kind of arguments going on, then, we can just get up and walk out.'' In his concluding remarks, Vikas Singh says that he will be adopting the submissions of K Parasaran, appearing for the Hindu party, and another senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan Original place we are dealing with was the Ram Janmasthaan. Inspite of the conversion of the site, Hindus continued to uninterruptedly offer prayers there, says Vikas Singh Vikas Singh agreed to not to place reliance on the book, and handed over maps and pages he wishes to place reliance on. However, Dhavan tore the pages handed to him to lodge his opposition. Meanwhile, CJI Gogoi told Dhavan that he can shred it further Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue K N Govindacharya mentioned the book 'Ayodhya revisited' by Kunal Kishore. Senior advocate at the SC, Rajeev Dhavan took strong objection to placing on record contents from the book. Jaideep Gupta concludes, Senior Counsel Vikas Singh begins to make submissions. The Ayodhya land dispute settlement report has been filed in the Supreme Court by the mediation panel. Ranjit Kumar emphasises on his pre-existing right to worship. He also seeks that the suit be dismissed. Arguments are currently being advanced by senior advocate, Jaideep Gupta. He is arguing on behalf of Nirvani Akhara and Mahant of Hanuman Garhi. This was opposed by Nimrohi Akhara. The CJI however said that there is no harm in hearing him for five minutes. Senior advocate, Ranjit Kumar appearing for the son of the fist plaintiffs Gopal Singh Visharad says he is a practising Hindu. It was repeatedly said from the other side that so and so is a practising Muslim. I want to say I am also a practising Hindu and know the scriptures. In his concluding remarks Vaidyanathan says that none of the claims regarding the possession or title could be proved by the Muslim side. You cannot have any other place called as Ram Janmabhoomi. They can offer prayers at several places, but there can’t be a another Ram Janmabhoomi, he also said. There could be some evidence that the Muslim side offered prayers at the disputed site between 1857 and 1934. However there is no evidence whatsoever that they offered any prayer after that. On the other hand, the Hindus continued to worship, Vaidyanathan also submitted before the court. Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has ended its 'Trishul Diksha' programme in Ayodhya and other places 15 days ahead of Supreme Court's verdict in Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi Case CJI says that the hearing would end today at 5 pm CJI Gogoi has said that the hearing would conclude today. Senior counsel C S Vaidyanathan resumes arguments. He says that the Muslim side has not given any evidence on exclusive possession or the title. Day 40: SC begins hearing Ayodhya Case. This could be the last day of the hearing. The mediation panel has informed the Supreme Court about the decision of the Sunni Waqf Board to withdraw from the title suit. There could be a twist in the tale on the last day of the hearing in the Ayodhya Case. The Sunni Waqf Board is likely to withdraw its suit. Views of Sunni Waqf Board to be conveyed to Supreme Court through mediation panel. Meanwhile there are reports suggesting that the Board may seek withdrawal of its suit. No BJP PM visited Ram temple While the Ram temple in Ayodhya is a prominent issue for the BJP, but no BJP prime minister has ever visited and offered prayers at the make-shift Ram Lalla temple. Though it is customary for BJP chief minister from Uttar Pradesh to visit the Ramjanmabhoomi, Modi and the only other man to have been a BJP PM, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, never visited the site while in office. What is Ayodhya dispute? Babri Masjid was built in 1528 by Mir Baqi, a Mughal general of Mughal King Babur. Hindus believe that Baqi destroyed a pre-existing Ram temple to build the mosque. Both communities have worshipped in the 'mosque-temple'. Muslims prayed inside the previously standing structure of Babri Masjid while Hindus prayed outside. What the Hindu side is arguing in Ayodhya dispute Entire claim of title and possession of Muslim sides is tainted at the source. The report by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) concludes the presence of a Hindu temple below the mosque. This has been corroborated by travelogues and Gazetteers of Western visitors. All these weigh high as evidence. We cannot change the birthplace of Ram. What happens if both Hindus and Muslims are unhappy with the verdict The Allahabad High Court in 2010 in a 2:1 majority ruling, had ordered that the 2.77 acres of land be partitioned equally among three parties - the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. However none of the parties were happy with the verdict and preferred an appeal in the Supreme Court. The question is what if the Supreme Court delivers a similar verdict. This would once again mean that none of the parties would be content with it. Then the ball would be in the government’s court. The government would then have the option to take the ordinance route and settle the matter once and for all. For today the CJI has fixed time slots to wrap up the arguments. There are 5 slots of 45 minutes each and another for an hour. The court will sit till 5 pm today.

The Supreme Court saw sharp exchanges between the lawyers representing Hindu and Muslim parties during the proceedings in the politically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. On Monday, the top court resumed daily hearings in the Ayodhya case after a week-long Dussehra break. Uttar Pradesh government has imposed prohibitory orders in Ayodhya district under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code as the case is communally sensitive. The Supreme Court said that it hopes to complete hearing in the Ayodhya case by October 16, 2019. While the observation was made on the estimates given by the parties, it is a well-known fact that legal issues several times have twists and turns and tend to drag on. What if case is not decided before CJI retires? If the Bench is unable to complete the hearing and cannot deliver the verdict by November 17, the day the CJI retires, it would then have to be referred to another Bench. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently said that the tallest statue of Lord Shri Ram would be installed in Ayodhya on a 100-acre site. The installation of the bronze statue is expected to cost Rs 2,500 crore. The 251-metre Lord Ram statue will be the world's tallest. The Statue of Liberty in New York is 93 metres, Dr BR Ambedkar's statue in Mumbai is 137.2 metres, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's tribute in Gujarat is 183 meters, Gautam Buddha's statue in China is 208 meters and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Mumbai is 212 meters. Why the mediation failed The mediation committee appointed by the Supreme Court was close to coming to a consensus, but certain objections stood in the way as a result of which the settlement failed. Judgment to be reserved in all likelihood today. The SC had heard the matter on a daily basis for 40 days between 10.30 am and 4 pm. For today the CJI has fixed time slots to wrap up the arguments. There are 5 slots of 45 minutes each and another for an hour. The court will sit till 5 pm today. What happens if both Hindus and Muslims are unhappy with the verdict The Allahabad High Court in 2010 in a 2:1 majority ruling, had ordered that the 2.77 acres of land be partitioned equally among three parties - the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. However none of the parties were happy with the verdict and preferred an appeal in the Supreme Court. The question is what if the Supreme Court delivers a similar verdict. This would once again mean that none of the parties would be content with it. Then the ball would be in the government’s court. The government would then have the option to take the ordinance route and settle the matter once and for all. What the Hindu side is arguing in Ayodhya dispute Entire claim of title and possession of Muslim sides is tainted at the source. The report by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) concludes the presence of a Hindu temple below the mosque. This has been corroborated by travelogues and Gazetteers of Western visitors. All these weigh high as evidence. We cannot change the birthplace of Ram. What is Ayodhya dispute? Babri Masjid was built in 1528 by Mir Baqi, a Mughal general of Mughal King Babur. Hindus believe that Baqi destroyed a pre-existing Ram temple to build the mosque. Both communities have worshipped in the 'mosque-temple'. Muslims prayed inside the previously standing structure of Babri Masjid while Hindus prayed outside. No BJP PM visited Ram temple While the Ram temple in Ayodhya is a prominent issue for the BJP, but no BJP prime minister has ever visited and offered prayers at the make-shift Ram Lalla temple. Though it is customary for BJP chief minister from Uttar Pradesh to visit the Ramjanmabhoomi, Modi and the only other man to have been a BJP PM, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, never visited the site while in office. Views of Sunni Waqf Board to be conveyed to Supreme Court through mediation panel. Meanwhile there are reports suggesting that the Board may seek withdrawal of its suit. There could be a twist in the tale on the last day of the hearing in the Ayodhya Case. The Sunni Waqf Board is likely to withdraw its suit. The mediation panel has informed the Supreme Court about the decision of the Sunni Waqf Board to withdraw from the title suit. Day 40: SC begins hearing Ayodhya Case. This could be the last day of the hearing. CJI Gogoi has said that the hearing would conclude today. Senior counsel C S Vaidyanathan resumes arguments. He says that the Muslim side has not given any evidence on exclusive possession or the title. CJI says that the hearing would end today at 5 pm Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has ended its 'Trishul Diksha' programme in Ayodhya and other places 15 days ahead of Supreme Court's verdict in Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi Case There could be some evidence that the Muslim side offered prayers at the disputed site between 1857 and 1934. However there is no evidence whatsoever that they offered any prayer after that. On the other hand, the Hindus continued to worship, Vaidyanathan also submitted before the court. In his concluding remarks Vaidyanathan says that none of the claims regarding the possession or title could be proved by the Muslim side. You cannot have any other place called as Ram Janmabhoomi. They can offer prayers at several places, but there can’t be a another Ram Janmabhoomi, he also said. Senior advocate, Ranjit Kumar appearing for the son of the fist plaintiffs Gopal Singh Visharad says he is a practising Hindu. It was repeatedly said from the other side that so and so is a practising Muslim. I want to say I am also a practising Hindu and know the scriptures. Ranjit Kumar emphasises on his pre-existing right to worship. He also seeks that the suit be dismissed. Arguments are currently being advanced by senior advocate, Jaideep Gupta. He is arguing on behalf of Nirvani Akhara and Mahant of Hanuman Garhi. This was opposed by Nimrohi Akhara. The CJI however said that there is no harm in hearing him for five minutes. The Ayodhya land dispute settlement report has been filed in the Supreme Court by the mediation panel. Jaideep Gupta concludes, Senior Counsel Vikas Singh begins to make submissions. Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue K N Govindacharya mentioned the book 'Ayodhya revisited' by Kunal Kishore. Senior advocate at the SC, Rajeev Dhavan took strong objection to placing on record contents from the book. Vikas Singh agreed to not to place reliance on the book, and handed over maps and pages he wishes to place reliance on. However, Dhavan tore the pages handed to him to lodge his opposition. Meanwhile, CJI Gogoi told Dhavan that he can shred it further Original place we are dealing with was the Ram Janmasthaan. Inspite of the conversion of the site, Hindus continued to uninterruptedly offer prayers there, says Vikas Singh In his concluding remarks, Vikas Singh says that he will be adopting the submissions of K Parasaran, appearing for the Hindu party, and another senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan

Important facts about the Ayodhya Case:

The deadline to conclude the hearing is October 18. October 17 would be the last day for wrapping up the hearing when the parties will have to make the final arguments.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the top court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

Ayodhya: Hindus have no right other than that of prescription, Muslim parties tell SC

The dispute involves 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya, which right-wing activists believe was the birthplace of the Lord Ram.

A 16th Century mosque - said to have been built by the Mughal Emperor Babur -- which stood at the spot was razed in December 1992 by right-wing activists who believed that a temple had to make way for it.

In the current lawsuit, the Nirmohi Akhara entered the scene in 1959 when a Faizabad local court was hearing the matter on a petition filed by Gopal Das Visharad, a devotee of Lord Ram in 1950.

In 1961, the Sunni Waqf Board became a party claiming title of the disputed land in Ayodhya.

Ram Lalla became a legal party in the current title suit only in 1989 when former Allahabad High Court judge Deoki Nandan Agrawal moved the high court as "next friend" of Lord Ram. In the same petition, the Janambhoomi (the birthplace) became a separate entity and sought title right over the entire disputed property.