Ayodhya case final hearing LIVE: Enough is enough, this will end today says CJI

What happens if both Hindus and Muslims are unhappy with the verdict

The Allahabad High Court in 2010 in a 2:1 majority ruling, had ordered that the 2.77 acres of land be partitioned equally among three parties - the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. However none of the parties were happy with the verdict and preferred an appeal in the Supreme Court. The question is what if the Supreme Court delivers a similar verdict. This would once again mean that none of the parties would be content with it. Then the ball would be in the government’s court. The government would then have the option to take the ordinance route and settle the matter once and for all.