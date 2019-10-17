Ayodhya case: Exercise restraint during coverage television channels told

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 17: An advisory has been issued to all television channels regarding the coverage of the Ayodhya case. The News Broadcasting Standards Authority has advised all channels to refrain from showing any archival footage of the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

"For clarity and adherence, it is emphasised that programmes/ telecast should not speculate on issues relating to the Ayodhya judgement or its repercussions," the advisory said. Further, it also told broadcasters to ensure that no celebratory or protest visuals related to the Ayodhya verdict were aired.

"No footage of the demolition of the Babri Masjid is to be shown in any news item relating to the Ayodhya matter," the NBSA said in its advisory. The authority has prescribed that news organisations should vet and clear the reports on the issue at the highest editorial level. The reporting should not give "any impression of bias or prejudice in favour of, or against any community," it advised.

Even during debates on air, care ought to be taken to ensure that no extreme views were telecast, the NBSA said. "Debates which are provocative and inflammatory and likely to create tension in the public should be avoided," the advisory also said.