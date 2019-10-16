  • search
    Ayodhya Case: ‘Enough is enough, case ends today at 5 pm says CJI

    New Delhi, Oct 16: The Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi has made it clear that the arguments in the Ayodhya Case would end today itself.

    While rejecting an intervening application by one of the parties, Justice Gogoi said that this matter would end today. Enough is enough, arguments would be concluded today by 5 pm, the CJI also said.

    Hearings will end today in the Ayodhya case

    Arguments were first advanced by senior counsel C S Vaidyanathan. Granted 45 minutes to argue the case, he said that the Muslim side has not given any evidence on the exclusive possession or title.

    Ayodhya Case: What happens if both Hindus and Muslims are unhappy with the verdict

    Meanwhile, the mediation panel has written to the Supreme Court. The mediation panel headed by former SC judge, F M I Khalifullah and comprising mediator Sriram Panchu and spiritual leader, Shri Shri Ravishankar may file its report in the Supreme Court. The panel appears to have come to some settlement among the Hindus and Muslims.

    In another development, there could be a twist in the tale as the Sunni Waqf Board is likely to withdraw its suit. The mediation panel has informed the Supreme Court about the decision of the Sunni Waqf Board to withdraw from the title suit.

