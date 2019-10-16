Ayodhya Case: Drama in SC as senior counsel tears papers, CJI threatens to walk out

New Delhi, Oct 16: The last day of hearings in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case witnessed some heated arguments wherein senior counsel Rajeev Dhavan tore papers, maps which were handed over to him by the Hindu Mahasabha.

Earlier, counsel for the Hindu Mahasabha had sought to present a book "Ayodhya revisited" by Kunal Kishore. The book speaks about the existence of a Ram Mandir.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan from the Sunni Waqf Board, however, took strong objection to place on record contents from the book. Dhavan tore the pages handed to him to lodge his opposition.

The paper apparently was a map illustrating the place of birth of Lord Ram. Hindu Mahasabha had sought to corroborate the map by way of other documents.

"The Supreme Court should not rely on this book," Dhavan said, asking "permission" to tear it up.

"You do what you want," replied Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. "You can shred it further," he then said.

Later, the CJI Ranjan Gogoi took objection to the loud arguments by Dhavan and said that he would get up and leave if proceedings continued like this.

"If the hearing goes on like this we will simply get up, close the hearing and leave," CJI said as high drama breaks out in court hall.

"As far as we are concerned the arguments are already over. We are only giving time if anyone else wants to say anything. We can just get up and go." Gogoi added.

Responding to the CJI's remarks, the lawyer of All India Hindu Mahasabha said, "With great respect to the court, I have not disturbed the decorum of the court."

Followed CJI's orders by shredding map: Rajeev Dhavan

Dhavan defending his act said "The CJI said I could shred the papers and I just followed the order. I take advice of Mr (Arvind) Datar in such matters, and he told me it was a mandamus."

CJI Ranjan Gogoi replied, "We agree with Dhavan. We said that you're welcome to tear it up if you want."

Meanwhile, the mediation panel has written to the Supreme Court. The mediation panel headed by former SC judge, F M I Khalifullah and comprising mediator Sriram Panchu and spiritual leader, Shri Shri Ravishankar may file its report in the Supreme Court.

The panel appears to have come to some settlement among the Hindus and Muslims.

The Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi has made it clear that the arguments in the Ayodhya Case would end today itself.