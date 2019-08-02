Ayodhya Case: As Mediation fails, SC to conduct day-to-day hearing from August 6

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 02: The Supreme Court on Friday said that the mediation process in the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute has been unsuccessful and the proceedings have been formally closed.

The mediation panel had submitted its outcome report to the Supreme Court on Thursday, 1 August, in a sealed envelope, in compliance with an 18 July order.

The three-member committee has formally informed all the participants that they could not reach any conclusion and the proceedings have been formally closed.

On the basis of the panel's outcome report, a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also decided that day-to-day hearing will be held from August 6.

However, one of the original litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi case, on 9 July, moved the SC seeking an early hearing of the matter.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties - the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

On 6 December 1992, the Babri Masjid, constructed at the disputed site in the 16th century by Shia Muslim Mir Baqi, was demolished.