    Ayodhya Case: Ahead of crucial verdict, CJI led Bench meets

    New Delhi, Oct 18: Ahead of the crucial verdict in the Ayodhya case, the Supreme Court Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi held a meeting.

    Sources tell OneIndia that the Bench that heard the matter met in the chambers of the CJI and deliberated on the issue. Discussions on how to go forward before delivering the crucial verdict was discussed during the meeting.

    Ayodhya Case: Ahead of crucial verdict, CJI led Bench meets

    The Bench headed by the CJI also comprised Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer. The Bench has plenty of issues to take into consideration before it can deliver its verdict. While the verdict of the Allahabad High Court verdict will have to be taken into consideration, the Bench would also have to deliberate on the report of the mediation panel.

    CJI Ranjan Gogoi cancels foreign visit

    Another key issue is whether the court would have to make the report of the mediation panel public. Further the suggestion by the Sunni Waqf Board, which had said that the Centre could acquire the disputed site will also have to be taken into consideration. The Board had said that the Centre could acquire the site on which the non-demolished Mosque stood. Further it had also sought for the reopening of Mosques controlled by the Archaeological Survey of India for offering Namaz.

    The court had on Wednesday reserved orders after hearing arguments at length. The matter was heard on a day to day basis and spanned over for 40 days.

    Friday, October 18, 2019, 6:22 [IST]
