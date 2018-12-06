  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Ayodhya and Faizabad: BJP bastion since 1991

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Dec 6: Ayodhya, the political laboratory of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is one of the assembly constituencies and part of Faizabad Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

    Notably, the Faizabad Lok Sabha and assembly seats won by BJP for the first time in 1991 riding on the wave of Rama Janma Bhoomi issue. In 1991 Lallu Singh of BJP defeated Jai Shankar Pandey of Janta Party in Ayodhya Assembly and Vinaya Katiyar defeated CPI's Mitrasen Yadav to win Faizabad Lok Sabha seat.

    Ayodhya and Faizabad: BJP bastion since 1991

    Since 1991, the BJP has lost only once in Ayodhya Assembly in 2012 assembly elections. Tej Narayan Pandey of Samajwadi Party (SP) defeated BJP's Lallu Singh by a margin of 6000 votes. Surprisingly, the Indian National Congress (INC) did not end up in second place since 1991 in Ayodhya assembly. It's been between Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

    Also Read | Dec 6, 1992: What happened on this day left irreparable cracks in society

    In parliamentary elections, BJP has won four times Congress, SP and BSP have won only once since 1991. Also, apart from 2009, the Congress has not been runner-up in all the parliamentary elections. Notably, BJP did win Faizabad during UPA I and UPA II tenure. Mayawati's BSP won in 2004 and Congress in 2009 for the first time since 1991.

    Along with the issue, BJP has the advantage of the community votes in Faizabad district. As per Faizabad Religion-wise Data 2011, the Hindu population is 2,094,271 and Muslims population is 365,806.

    Faizabad Lok Sabha:

    Year Candidate Party Votes Candidate Party Votes
    2014 Lallu Singh BJP 491761 Mitrasen Yadav SP 208986
    2009 Nirmal Khatri INC 211543 Mitrasen SP 157315
    2004 Mitrasen BSP 207285 Lallu Singh BJP 173799
    1999 Vinay Katiyar BJP 193191 Siya Ram Nishad BSP 135629
    1998 Mitrasen Yadav SP 253331 Vinay Katiyar BJP 245594
    1996 Vinay Katiyar BJP 217038 Mitrasen Yadav SP 190736
    1991 Vinaya Katiyar BJP 169571 Mitrasen Yadav CPI 112008

    Ayodhya Assembly:

    Year Candidate Party Votes Candidate Party Votes
    2017 Ved Prakash Gupta BJP   Tej Narayan Pandey SP  
    2012 Tej Narayan Pandey SP 55262 Lallu Singh BJP 49857
    2007 Lallu Singh BJP 58493 Indra Pratap Tiwari SP 52752
    2002 Lalloo Singh BJP 51289 Abhay Singh BSP 33429
    1996 Lalloo Singh BJP 59658 Jai Shankar Pandey SP 38463
    1993 Lallu Singh BJP 58587 Jai Shankar Pandey SP 49349
    1991 Lallu Singh BJP 49206 Jai Shankar Pandey JP 18806

    Read more about:

    ayodhya uttar pradesh bjp babri masjid

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue