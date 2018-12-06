Home News India Ayodhya and Faizabad: BJP bastion since 1991

Bengaluru, Dec 6: Ayodhya, the political laboratory of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is one of the assembly constituencies and part of Faizabad Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Notably, the Faizabad Lok Sabha and assembly seats won by BJP for the first time in 1991 riding on the wave of Rama Janma Bhoomi issue. In 1991 Lallu Singh of BJP defeated Jai Shankar Pandey of Janta Party in Ayodhya Assembly and Vinaya Katiyar defeated CPI's Mitrasen Yadav to win Faizabad Lok Sabha seat.

Since 1991, the BJP has lost only once in Ayodhya Assembly in 2012 assembly elections. Tej Narayan Pandey of Samajwadi Party (SP) defeated BJP's Lallu Singh by a margin of 6000 votes. Surprisingly, the Indian National Congress (INC) did not end up in second place since 1991 in Ayodhya assembly. It's been between Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

In parliamentary elections, BJP has won four times Congress, SP and BSP have won only once since 1991. Also, apart from 2009, the Congress has not been runner-up in all the parliamentary elections. Notably, BJP did win Faizabad during UPA I and UPA II tenure. Mayawati's BSP won in 2004 and Congress in 2009 for the first time since 1991.

Along with the issue, BJP has the advantage of the community votes in Faizabad district. As per Faizabad Religion-wise Data 2011, the Hindu population is 2,094,271 and Muslims population is 365,806.

Faizabad Lok Sabha:

Year Candidate Party Votes Candidate Party Votes 2014 Lallu Singh BJP 491761 Mitrasen Yadav SP 208986 2009 Nirmal Khatri INC 211543 Mitrasen SP 157315 2004 Mitrasen BSP 207285 Lallu Singh BJP 173799 1999 Vinay Katiyar BJP 193191 Siya Ram Nishad BSP 135629 1998 Mitrasen Yadav SP 253331 Vinay Katiyar BJP 245594 1996 Vinay Katiyar BJP 217038 Mitrasen Yadav SP 190736 1991 Vinaya Katiyar BJP 169571 Mitrasen Yadav CPI 112008

Ayodhya Assembly:

Year Candidate Party Votes Candidate Party Votes 2017 Ved Prakash Gupta BJP Tej Narayan Pandey SP 2012 Tej Narayan Pandey SP 55262 Lallu Singh BJP 49857 2007 Lallu Singh BJP 58493 Indra Pratap Tiwari SP 52752 2002 Lalloo Singh BJP 51289 Abhay Singh BSP 33429 1996 Lalloo Singh BJP 59658 Jai Shankar Pandey SP 38463 1993 Lallu Singh BJP 58587 Jai Shankar Pandey SP 49349 1991 Lallu Singh BJP 49206 Jai Shankar Pandey JP 18806