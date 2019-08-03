Aww! This video by Anand Mahindra is truly adorable

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Aug 02: Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group who is famed for his tweets. It is often seen that his Twitter posts go massively viral. He keeps sharing interesting and motivating posts on his Twitter handle. Mostly, he uses hashtag #whatsappwonderbox for posting WhatsApp forwards carrying a very in-depth meaning of personal life and work life.

His recent tweet of a toddler's haircut video is going viral. Here in this video a toddler looks extremely happy while doing haircut sitting in a woman's lap, whenever the hairstylist is about trim his hairs. The toddlers smile is so cute and highly adorable. This lovely video is alluring netizens extensively. Anand's tweets reveals that like every grandfather he misses his grandson tremendously who has gone to US.

He tweets, "Whatever bad news you may have been encountering or reading, I guarantee this will make you smile, if not laugh loudly. And the world will suddenly seem ok. (Or maybe I'm just missing my grandson!)"

Whatever bad news you may have been encountering or reading, I guarantee this will make you smile, if not laugh loudly. And the world will suddenly seem ok. (Or maybe I’m just missing my grandson!) #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/4Do63HuouH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 3, 2019

Earlier, Anand's another tweet expressed how he is too much attached to his grandson that after he left for US Anand posted a picture of his adorable grandson's tiny slippers.

Why did Super 30 teacher Anand Kumar refuse to take financial aid from Anand Mahindra, Ambani

In his earlier tweet for his grandson he wrote, "My grandson's gone back to the U.S and these tiny slippers & baby-proofed furniture are among the artefacts he left behind. Reminders that you can't pin down time & you must intensely enjoy every moment of happiness you're given..."

My grandson’s gone back to the U.S and these tiny slippers & baby-proofed furniture are among the artefacts he left behind. Reminders that you can’t pin down time & you must intensely enjoy every moment of happiness you’re given... pic.twitter.com/wew9VEhUAj — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 16, 2019

Anand Mahindra is very active on social media, anythings that touches his heart and mind he expresses it with a very in-depth meaning of personal life and work life. The mostly famed tweet made by him was the illustration that showed men and women, dressed in corporate attires, at the start line of a race. For men, the race track is clear; women in the illustration, however, are obstructed by household items.

Mahindra captioned the post, "I've been helping to baby-sit my year old grandson this past week & it's brought home to me the stark reality of this image. I salute every working woman & acknowledge that their successes have required a much greater amount of effort than their male counterparts."

In the era of being trending on social media for controversial and political tweets, sometimes even for lavish lifestyles. This Mumbai-based entrepreneur is always trending for his massively attractive and touchy tweets on social media without any controversies.