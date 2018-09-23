  • search

Avoid your homes, at least for now, J&K cops told

By
    Srinagar, Sep 23: In the wake of the abductions and killings, the Jammu and Kashmir police have been advised not to visit their homes or families, at least for now.

    The advisory has been issued in the wake of the recent killings of special police officers following a warning by Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo.

    Avoid your homes, at least for now, J&K cops told

    The SPOs have become easy targets as they do not live in the fortified camps like those in the Army or CRPF.

    Also Read | Quit or face a headshot: Hizbul stoops to new low as it threatens women cops

    The advisory was issued keeping in view the sensitivity of the situation and the latest round of threats by terrorists. The terrorists are in particular targeting cops from South Kashmir. The advisory is a temporary one until the security forces are able to get a grip of the situation and gun down the top commanders of the outfit.

    Since January 37 police personnel have been killed by terrorists. Most of them were killed while they were off duty. Terrorists have been targeting security personnel when they are on leave as at that time, the security is lesser and the guard lower.

    Also Read | A Hizbul terrorists lifespan is just one year and we have the SPOs of Kashmir to thank

    Both the police and Army have promised stringent action. The police and Army are chalking out a new strategy to take down the terrorists. Recently a new hitlist featuring Naikoo right on top was prepared.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 23, 2018, 8:16 [IST]
