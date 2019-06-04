  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘Avoid making statements': Amit Shah rebukes Giriraj Singh for 'Iftar' jibe at BJP allies

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 04: Union Minister Giriraj Singh has been warned by BJP President Amit Shah over his tweet targeting Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi for attending an Iftar party. Reportedly, Shah called the minister and asked him to avoid making such statements.

    Nitish

    BJP leader Giriraj Singh's remark on iftar draws flak from ally JD(U)A snide remark by Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on June 4 over iftar parties hosted by political leaders drew sharp criticism from Nitish Kumar's JD(U), an alliance partner of the NDA in the State.

    Giriraj Singh's iftar jibe at Nitish Kumar

    "How beautiful would the picture have emerged, had phalaahaar (a fruit feast) been organised during Navaratra with the same fervour with splendid photographs taken. Why do we lag behind in observance of our own karm-dharm (religious customs) in public, while staying ahead in making a show for those of others," Singh tweeted in Hindi.

    Attached with the tweet were photographs taken at iftar parties hosted in Patna by the JD(U) on June 2, and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM and NDA ally Lok Janshakti Party, headed by Ram Vilas Paswan, the day after.

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah giriraj singh

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 19:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue